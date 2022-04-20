Lamb seeks to serve kids, staff and community

Editor's Note: The Siloam Springs School Board's seats are up for re-eelction on May 24 because of the redistricting due to the 2020 Census. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on the Zone 4 candidates.

Brian Lamb has been serving Siloam Springs' kids, staff and the community as a whole since 1998 and seeks to continue to do so by running for School Board Position Zone 4.

Lamb said he has brought and intends to keep bringing his experience and strong listening skills to the position. Lamb was chosen to serve as school board president in 2002, according to an article in the Herald-Leader from July 22, 2007.

"I think it's going to be important to have sound financial leadership," Lamb said. "I'm open minded to new ideas and new ways to do things if it supports teachers and helps kids."

Lamb said he wants to continue to serve on the school board because he thinks with his experience in business and on the school board he can be an a value to the school system and he enjoys helping kids.

"I know the importance of an education for kids," Lamb said. "Schools are very important for the community for both the citizens that live here and their families as well as people who want to relocate."

He doesn't have any kids who are presently in the Siloam Springs School District, but his two sons are graduates of Siloam Springs High School, Lamb said.

For work, Lamb serves as the store manager of the Harps Foods in Siloam Springs, he said. Lamb's wife Debbie is a teacher in the Springdale School District for the last 16 years, he said. Lamb said his wife can't teach in Siloam Springs because he is on the school board.

The two have been married for 36 years, Lamb said. Their oldest son, Andrew, is a pilot in the U.S. Air Force who holds the rank of major and is stationed in Washington D.C., Lamb said.

Lamb's youngest son, Ashton, has a masters degree in conversation land management and works for the Carolina Thread Trail in Charlotte, N.C., he said.

People have told Lamb that work is his hobby, he said. Lamb said he likes the outdoors but doesn't have the chance to get out and do much because of work and volunteering commitments.

In his volunteering experience Lamb has primarily stuck to educational endeavors, he said. Along with the school board, Lamb sits on the Siloam Springs High School Scholarship Committee, he said. Other than that, Lamb devotes all of his time to the school board, he said.

When looking towards the future, Lamb thinks that with all of the requirements and pressures from the social issues outside the school system, the school teacher position is not going to be as attractive to students in high school, he said.

Lamb said he believes schools and state legislatures have come together to take some of the pressures off teachers. Lamb concluded by saying that if a community has a strong school system then the town has a strong and thriving community.