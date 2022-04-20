OPINION | GREG HARTON: If a vehicle can get the job done without gas or diesal, why wouldn’t we want that?

"Our skepticism is only as to the utilitarian value of any present or possible achievement of the aeroplane. We do not believe it will ever be a commercial vehicle at all. ... We do not believe its military importance is as great as is commonly supposed ..."

-- The Engineering Magazine, on the viability of airplanes, 1909

I'm an electric vehicle daydreamer who drives a gas-fueled Ford F150.

The world is slowly, with increasing pace, transitioning to the point that electric vehicles are realistic options for people beyond the most committed tree-hugging, food-composting, solar and wind power-backing super-environmentalists. And no, I'm not poking fun at them. I respect anyone who takes care not to pollute our natural world. Even someone who denies climate change ought to be able to figure out polluting our world, especially unnecessarily, is foolish.

Most Arkansans are content to stick with their internal combustion engines. They're not going to adopt new technology for any other reason than it outperforms the old technology through efficiency or effectiveness. They won't give it up because someone yells "climate change." And they're not willing to pay a premium for an electric vehicle or device, even if the long-term costs of operation negate that premium.

All I've managed so far is the purchase of an electric lawn mower, which I love. It's so easy and far less messy than a gas-powered mower. As for transportation, the mower is self-propelled, but I don't think I can travel very far on it.

The basic idea of electric vehicles makes sense to me: If we can travel where we want to go, pull our boats and trailers, plow our fields and deliver our goods with a system that pollutes the world a lot less, it's kind of stupid not to, isn't it?

Certainly, we're not there yet. It's a work in progress, and there are a bunch of reasons some people say they'll never go electric. You can read Mike Masterson's "never gonna do it" online column from Saturday for one example (nwaonline.com/staff/masterson). His concerns aren't unreasonable, if one imagines humans will be stuck with the limits of today's technology forever.

We won't be, of course. And progress rarely comes from sitting still. Wilbur and Orville Wright flew a powered airplane at Kitty Hawk, but when they returned home, friends and neighbors hardly believed them. Even those who did couldn't imagine any practical use for a flying machine.

Doubters had valid points to consider. They simply could not imagine a worldwide network of airports or planes flying safely with hundreds of people aboard. They couldn't foresee jet engines that made intercontinental travel a daily event.

Automobiles were just flashy novelties, too, when they started showing up around the world. People back then never imagined a gas station every half-mile in every community or parking decks or interstate highways.

Today, it's hard to imagine a world of electric vehicles and how they might become reliable transportation. They will. And their major positive impact on the environment will come when those vehicles are so reliable, powerful and cost-effective that people switch for reasons beyond a desire to "save the planet." Environmentalists are the early adopters; others will come as the case for electric vehicles becomes more compelling.

Am I giving up my F150? Not yet, but I wouldn't mind being able to leave it parked most of the time. After all, about 85 percent of the time it's just me in it, without a load. Waste not, want not, they used to say. Having a small, affordable electric vehicle that gets me where I need to be in town would be awesome. And, yeah, if I can do that without polluting, why not?