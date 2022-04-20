OPINION: Upgrades at track facility impressive

Spring season is in full force and I know this for sure because my allergies are in full overdrive after having worked in my yard the other day.

Here's what I know.

• I know this weekend is the third full weekend in April, which means it's Dogwood Festival Time. It was great to see a packed downtown Siloam Springs for last year's festival after covid-19 wiped it out in 2020. Hopefully the rain will hold off (pretty please) and we'll have a big weekend here in western Benton County.

• I know there's several sports events going on locally outside of the Dogwood Festival this weekend. Of particular interest is the Sooner Athletic Conference Invitational being held Friday night and Saturday all day at Glenn W. Black Stadium. This is the first track meet that John Brown University has hosted in at least 40 years.

• I know that the upgrades for track made at Glenn W. Black Stadium by the Siloam Springs School District and John Brown University are top notch. The track itself is just a real joy to walk on, and I'm sure it's wonderful to run on as well. The jumping pits over where the old visitor bleachers were are well done. The thrower's area up on the hill is also well done. It's great to see this facility at Siloam Springs Middle School being kept in good use, even if football now competes across town.

• I know the Siloam Springs baseball team is scheduled to compete twice in nonconference games later this week. The Panthers were scheduled to host Russellville on Tuesday in 5A-West Conference games (results were not available at presstime). Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Lincoln on Thursday and then Gravette on Saturday morning in a makeup game.

• I know that spring football is scheduled to start soon for the Siloam Springs football team. The first spring practice is set for Monday, April 25, and they'll get a total of 10 practices in April and May.

• I know it's a good time to be an Arkansas Razorback fan right now. The baseball team is ranked No. 6 in the nation as of this writing, coming off a sweep of my LSU Tigers. The softball team is ranked in the top 10. The men's basketball team is fresh off a great run to the NCAA Elite Eight with a super signing class coming in. The women's team has been exciting to watch under Mike Neighbors. Soccer and volleyball have done well at the UA. And then there's the football team which has made great strides under coach Sam Pittman. I've lived in Arkansas since 2004 and up in Northwest Arkansas since 2006, and I can't recall a similar time when so many sports were doing so well.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader.