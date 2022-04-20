Stewart commits to John Brown





Siloam Springs senior guard Josh Stewart announced on Twitter on Monday he was committing to play basketball at John Brown University.

Stewart, an two-time all-state selection for Siloam Springs, was also considering offers from Arkansas-Fort Smith, Southwest Baptist and Harding University.

"Ever since I was a kid I dreamed of playing college basketball and now I get to," Stewart wrote in his post. "Thank you to all my coaches and teammates who helped me get to this spot."

Stewart -- 6-foot-4 guard -- recently was named to the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team after averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game this season.

Stewart helped the Panthers go 20-7 overall and 12-2 in the 5A-West Conference, finishing second in the league.



