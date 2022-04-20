The elbow angle

Your elbow gets a lot of use – and the more it bends and flexes, the more likely you are to develop an overuse injury, especially if you do a lot of activities that involve repetitive motions. Two common elbow overuse injuries are tennis elbow and golf elbow.

Talking tennis elbow

Tennis elbow, also known as lateral epicondylitis, results in pain located on the outside of your upper arm. Doing something like swinging a tennis racket or twisting a screwdriver can cause this condition, and it is most common in people between ages 35 and 54.

Other tennis elbow symptoms include:

• Weakened grasp in the hand of your affected arm

• Pain that worsens with time

• Pain that radiates out from the elbow down to the back of your hand

Treatment typically consists of rest, ice and modification of whatever activity caused your injury. For example, you may work with a coach to change your tennis swing so that it is less likely to cause pain in the future.

Not just for golfers

Golfer's elbow, or medial epicondylitis, causes pain on the inside of your lower arm. It may result from poor technique on a golf swing or other repetitive motions, like those that line cooks use at a restaurant.

Symptoms include:

• Pain when your wrist flexes

• Weakened grasp in the affected arm

• Numbness and tingling

• Pain caused by shaking hands

Treatment for golfer's elbow is very similar to that of tennis elbow. Bracing is also available for golfer's elbow to reduce pressure on the muscles you use during movements that trigger the condition.

Ice, ice baby

Typically used in conjunction with compression and elevation, cold therapy is a common treatment for joint, muscle, tendon and ligament injuries and pain. By reducing blood flow, a cold pack can reduce inflammation, often problematic when these areas get injured. Icing can also ease joint pain and swelling associated with arthritis, as the cold numbs the affected area.

Apply ice to an affected area for only 15- to 20-minute increments, taking breaks in between. Don't use ice for injuries involving nerves, or injuries that have already caused numbness. Wrap ice in a dry towel to prevent it from injuring your skin.