Varnadoe hopes to represent parents

Editor's Note: The Siloam Springs School Board's seats are up for re-eelction on May 24 because of the redistricting due to the 2020 Census. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on the Zone 4 candidates.

Todd Varnadoe seeks to represent parents who feel they do not have a lot of representation by running for the School Board Zone 4 position.

Varnadoe said there were several factors that led him to run for school board. A lot of parents reached out to Varnadoe to run for school board, he said. Another factor had to do with the last few years of living under the pandemic, Varnadoe said.

"A big part of it is there are several parents who are concerned on how things are going," Varnadoe said.

Varnadoe said he and his family prayed about it and then he started his campaign, he said.

While Varnadoe has not run for political office, he said he has a lot of experience with transformational teams, which is what led him to manage two Arvest branch locations, he said. In 2013, Varnadoe became the Treasury Management Officer of the Siloam Springs branch.

Varnadoe also was named one of the Fast 15 Individuals Under 30 on May 14, 2012, in the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, he said.

Presently, Varnadoe owns Wright Street Renovations as a Realtor and contractor, Varnadoe said. Wright Street Renovations does everything from construction to remodels, Varnadoe said.

Varnadoe said he is not a "Yes man."

"There are a lot of cultural problems and layers between teachers and administrators," Varnadoe said. "Teachers are scared to talk. I want to be a voice for the parents."

Varnadoe and his wife Adrienne have three sons: Jack, 10, Wyatt, 8, and Fletcher 6, he said. His children were originally enrolled in the Siloam Springs School District until the coronavirus pandemic forced the schools to close.

Instead of opting for virtual learning, the family chose to home school their children, Varnadoe said. Varnadoe has received a lot of support from home schooling parents, he said.

"A lot of parents like us want to home school to build a foundation to get them into the school district," Varnadoe said. "We want it to be safe and free of agendas."

Varnadoe works a lot but does take time to play guitar and serve as worship leader at The Rock of NWA. He previously volunteered for the Kiwanis Club, where he managed to secure sponsorship for the club's annual pancake breakfast, he said.

When looking at the future Varnadoe is optimistic, he said. He believes an optimist will get more done because they have faith, vision, and will give it their all and that a realist will keep every one accountable, Varnadoe said.

"I see the future as bright," Varnadoe said. "I see our town growing."