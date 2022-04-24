Benton County to lose one PSAP

City Administrator Phillip Patterson announced during Tuesday's city board meeting that the Arkansas 911 Board has chosen to cut funding to one of Benton County's Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP).

The 911 Board voted to only fund three PSAPs, also known as 911 call centers, in Benton County, Patterson said in his administrator's report. The county presently has four PSAPs each located in Bentonville, Rogers, rural Benton County and Siloam Springs.

In 2019, the state legislature adopted Act 660, which replaced the Arkansas Telephone Emergency Services Board with the Arkansas 911 Board. Another requirement of Act 660 is to develop a plan to provide funding for a limited number of PSAPs across the state.

Patterson said he would discuss the matter with Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, but did ask the board to give him some feedback about the PSAPs.

The city administrator said in a follow-up email that Moehring scheduled a meeting with the four PSAPs to discuss how to proceed but did not say when that meeting would take place.

He said the board is likely to have to decide whether or not they would be interested in the city funding its own PSAP or consolidating with another PSAP in the county.

Patterson also said the 911 Board did not decide which PSAP would close, but left it to the cities to decide which PSAP would close. If a decision is not reached, the PSAP operators would have the 911 Board make the decision, Patterson said.

The city administrator said he had a few ideas but wanted to talk to the other PSAP operators before sharing them with the board.

City directors weighed in on the PSAPs. Director Mindy Hunt said she was comfortable with Patterson continuing to do what it could to preserve Siloam Springs' PSAP. Director Brad Burns also supported Patterson's attempt to keep a PSAP in Siloam Springs.

Director Marla Sappington said she doesn't want the city to lose its PSAP because Siloam Springs is on its own in the western portion of the county and also helps a few communities in Oklahoma when needed.

Sappington also said she would be willing to have the city fund its own PSAP. Director Lesa Rissler said she would like to move forward to always have 911 dispatch in Siloam Springs.

Rissler reached out to the 911 board to get a copy of the agenda and found an email address for the Arkansas 911 Board.

Director Reid Carroll simply said Siloam Springs needs representation. Director Carol Smiley also said she would want to pursue the city maintaining its PSAP even if it had to pay for it. Director David Allen was absent from the meeting.

Anyone wishing to contact the Arkansas 911 Board concerning the cut in funding may do so by calling 501-375-9911 or emailing [email protected]

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the April 5 meeting.

• Contract for a compensation study plan from JER HR Group in the amount of $55,200.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 1303 Brahsears Road.

Presentations

• Recognizing 40-year employee Dale Bennett, water treatment plant operator.

• Introduction of new police officers by Capt. Scott Miller.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-09 concerning the rezoning of 799 South Lincoln Street from C-2 to R-O on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to approve the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-10 regarding service extension fees on its second reading.

Staff Report

• Offer from the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Department and the Grand River Dam Authority to purchase the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company's property in Oklahoma.

• Permanent $0.01 sales tax.

• First quarter 2022 report for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Museum.

• First quarter 2022 update on the 2021-2022 Board Goals.