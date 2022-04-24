Junior high teams finish sixth at conference meet

The Siloam Springs junior high track teams competed on Wednesday at the Northwest Arkansas Junior High Conference Meet at Bentonville High School.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers each finished sixth in their divisions in what was their final meet of the season.

Girls

Bentonville won the meet with 189 points, followed by Bentonville West 111, Springdale Central 92, Fayetteville 88.5, Rogers 83.5, Siloam Springs 30, Don Tyson School of Innovation 23, Rogers Heritage 21, Farmingotn 11, Springdale Lakeside 7 and Springdale Southwest 7.

Reese Sutulovich placed second in the shot put at 35 feet, 4inches with Avah Duncan 15th at 28-10, Hailey Janes 20th at 27-9 and Anna Jimna 28th at 24-9.

Duncan finished second in the discus at 98-3, with Jimna eighth at 75-11, Sutulovich 12th at 69-1 and Janes 15th at 67-6.

Vanessa Frias was fourth in the 800-meter run at 2 minutes, 36.91 seconds with Amelie Seauve 23rd at 3:01.94.

Seauve finished seventh in the pole vault at 7-6.

Addison Harris finished 13th in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.43 with Bailey Church 20th at 1:10.90.

Sawyer Smith placed 17th in the long jump at 13-9.

Smith finished 18th in the 200-meter dash at 30.69 with Emily Sears 31st at 34.25.

Allison Freeman placed 26th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:05.31.

Freeman placed 31st in the 100-meter hurdles at 22.09.

Smith placed 36th in the 100-meter dash at 15.05.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Natalie Perez, Norah Perkins, Cenzi Johnson and Harris placed seventh at 55.53.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Church, Harris, Morgan Jones and Frias took fifth place at 4:34.84.

Boys

Bentonville won the boys meet with 228 points, followed by Fayetteville 160.5, Rogers 62, Bentonville West 49, Rogers Heritage 41, Siloam Springs 40, Springdale Central 25, Springdale Lakeside 24, Springdale Southwest 14, Springdale George 8.5, Don Tyson School of Innovation 7 and Farmington 4.

Jack O'Brien won the high jump with a leap of 5-8.

John Coffey won the discus with a throw of 142-6 with Mason Short ninth at 113-2.

Mikey McKinley finished second in the triple jump at 39-8.25 with O'Brien ninth at 37-0.75 and Carter Morrell 18th at 35-10.5.

McKinley finished fifth in the long jump at 18-5 with O'Brien 12th at 17-6.5.

Corbin Allen took eighth in the pole vault at 9-0, with Boone Eldridge 12th at 8-6 and Max Carter 16th at 8-6.

Short finished eighth in the shot put at 42-1 with Coffey 19th at 35-8.

McKinley took ninth in the 200-meter dash at 25.19, while Ramon Loyo-Plato was 29th at 27.34, Eli Hargett 33rd at 27.70 and Austin Gammill 37th at 28.63.

Gio Flores finished 11th in the 100-meter dash at 12.54 with McKinley 14th at 12.69, Ian Muangchanh 24th at 13.04 and Morrell 37th at 13.49.

Chance Cunningham finished 11th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:10.51 with Tommy Seitz 14th at 5:11.48, Gaige Thompson 28th at 5:41.30 and Korbin Rogers 30th at 5:51.38.

Seitz placed 21st in the 800-meter run at 2:21.74 with Cunningham 26th at 2:27.49, Boone Eldridge 37th at 2:37.06 and Rogers 39th at 2:41.87.

O'Brien finished 13th in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.56 with Short 20th at 50.47, Allen 28th at 55.85 and Parker Malonson 29th at 56.30.

Short finished 21st in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.15 with O'Brien 23rd at 20.44.

Isaiah Brashears finisned 27th in the 400-meter dash at 1:03.48 with Malonson 31st at 1:06.26.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Muangchanh, McKinley, Morrell and Flores finished fifth at 48.19.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Loyo-Plato, Morrell, Flores and Muangchanh finished eighth at 1:45.74.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Daniel Alfaro, Brashears, Morrell and Short finished ninth at 4:11.29.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Thompson, Seitz and Sebastian Romero placed eighth at 9:51.86.