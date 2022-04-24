Lady Panthers earn first conference win

Siloam Springs' softball team has shown tremendous improvement throughout the 2022 season, and the Lady Panthers were rewarded Tuesday with something they haven't had since 2019 -- a conference win.

Siloam Springs jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Russellville in Game 1 of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader and held on for a 7-5 victory Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Park.

"Earning a conference win is another step in the right direction of where we are trying to take the program," said head coach Emily Grace Ruggeri. "We have been close in several previous conference games to getting the win but have had a bad inning that we could not overcome. The scoreboard has not always reflected the good things we are doing this season."

Siloam Springs scored three runs in each of the first two innings to take a 6-0 lead.

Hannah Mather singled to lead off the first and advanced to second on a passed ball. She scored on an RBI double by Hilarie Buffington for a 1-0 lead.

Buffington then scored on an RBI single from Kaidence Prendergast for a 2-0 lead. Prendergast scored on an RBI hit by Josie Samarin for a 3-0 lead.

The top of the order went back to work in the second inning for Siloam Springs.

Mather reached on a fielder's choice and Buffington was hit by a pitch and Prendercast was walked.

Samarin walked to score a run and two more scored on Asepyn Downing's sing;e to make it 6-0.

The score remained 6-0 until Russellville scored three runs in the fifth aided by a pair of errors by the Lady Panthers. The Cyclones added two more runs in the sixth to pull within 6-5.

But Downing scored an insurance run for Siloam Springs in the sith when she singled, moved to second on a groundout and came around to score on an error for a 7-5 lead.

Samarin set the Cyclones down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh, including a strikeout looking on the last batter of the game.

"Being able to overcome the bad inning and get the win is big for us," Ruggeri said. "If we continue to learn from our mistakes and improve every game, good things are in the future for this young team."

Buffington, Samarin, Downing and Morgan Williamson each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while Mather, Prendergast, Aubree Dry and Aveary Speed each had one.

Mather, Buffington and Prendergast each scored two runs, while Downing had one. Samarin and Downing each had two RBIs with Buffington and Prendergast each had one RBI.

Samarin gave up five runs -- none earned -- and had four strikeouts and two walks to get the victory.

Russellville 16, Siloam Springs 3

Russellville earned the split with a big victory in Game 2.

The Lady Cyclones led 4-1 going into the fifth inning when Russellville scored 12 runs over the next three innings, including seven in the fifth.

Samarin had a hit and two RBIs for the Lady Panthers, while Buffington had the Lady Panthers' only other hit and Williamson had a run and an RBI.

Mather and Samarin pitched for the Lady Panthers.

Gracie Campbell earned the win for Russellville (8-10, 3-7), while Hanna Wolfe had three hits, three RBIs and a home run for the Lady Cyclones. Ava Brock had four hits and scored three runs, while Kiana Rivera had three hits, Paige Thomas two hits and three RBIs, Lydia Hale three runs, two hits and two RBIs and Tiarah Crawley two hits and two RBIs.

Siloam Springs fell to 1-9 in 5A-West Conference play.

Siloam Springs 17, Huntsville 12

The Lady Panthers picked up a nonconference win at Huntsville on Friday.

Complete statistics were not available at presstime.

It was the Lady Panthers' second win against Huntsville after defeating the Eagles 11-1 in the their season opener on March 3.

Siloam Springs improved to 5-17 overall.

Up next

The Lady Panthers host Van Buren in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.