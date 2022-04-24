ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

Harrison at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

at Glenn W. Black Stadium

5A-West Conference Meet^10 a.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Zach Kindler Wildcat Invite^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Russellville^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Russellville^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Zach Kindler Wildcat Invite^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.