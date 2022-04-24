Panthers split doubleheader with Cyclones

Senior pitcher Jacob Gilbert answered the call for Siloam Springs' baseball team on Tuesday afternoon.

Gilbert, a North Arkansas commitment, befuddled Russellville for 6 1/3 innings and the Panthers defeated the Cyclones 5-2 in Game 1 of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader.

Gilbert, who came into the season as one of the Panthers' most experienced pitchers from a year, had struggled on the mound for most of the season, still trying to find the form of last year before his season was cut short due to a broken leg.

Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle said he met with Gilbert before the game to gauge where his senior was at.

"I had two lineups made and I met Jacob in the parking lot, and said 'Hey I need to know, does my senior want the ball?'" Hardcastle said. "And he said, 'I want it.' We gave it to him and man I tell you he pitched his butt off. ... It's his best outing by far this year."

Gilbert scattered eight hits and took a 5-1 lead into the seventh inning before reaching 91 pitches and giving up another run in the seventh for a 5-2 lead. Christian Ledeker struck out the final two batters for the save as the Panthers picked up their first win over the Cyclones since 2016.

The Siloam Springs offense provided plenty of support as well.

JP Wills hit a solo home run in the first inning, and the Panthers added another run in the third. Nolan Wills hit a leadoff triple and scored on a groundout by Christian Ledeker to make it 2-0.

The Cyclones got a run back in the fourth, but Siloam Springs answered with three more in the bottom of the fourth.

Ryder Winfrey walked and Landon Fain singled. Winfrey stole third but Fain was picked off third base. Lucas Junkermann then drew a walk.

An passed ball allowed Winfrey to score and Junkermann to move up to second. Nolan Wills walked and, Junkermann scored on an error for a 4-1 lead.

Ledeker drove in Wills with a single to make it 5-1.

"It never hurts when you score runs and get a lead," Hardcastle said.

Ledeker and both of the Wills brothers each finished with two hits, while Fain also had a hit for Siloam Springs.

Russellville 6, Siloam Springs 4

Siloam Springs let a 4-1 lead slip away in the nightcap as Russellville rallied for the victory.

The Cyclones scored a run in the first and Siloam Springs tied it up on back-to-back doubles by JP Wills and Jacob Gilbert.

The Panthers scored three runs in the third inning to go up 4-1. Ryder Winfrey had an RBI double in the inning and a pair of Russellville errors helped the Panthers take the lead.

The Cyclones stormed back with four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. Most of Russellville's damage came with two outs.

Russellville added a run in the seventh and its pitchers held the Panthers scoreless over the final four innings to earn the split.

The split kept Russellville (10-14, 5-5) in fourth place in the 5A-West Conference in front of Greenwood (8-15, 4-6) and Siloam Springs (11-12, 3-7) with four games remaining. Van Buren (19-4, 9-1) and Greenbrier (15-6, 9-1) are tied for the league lead, while Mountain Home is third at 13-7, 7-3.

Siloam Springs 11, Lincoln 0

The Panthers picked up a run-rule victory in five innings over Lincoln on Thursday at James Butts Baseball Complex.

Siloam Springs scored a run in the first, two in the second and eight in the third inning to blow the game open.

Jacob Gilbert had two hits, a run and RBI, while Ryder Winfrey had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Christian Ledeker and Landon Fain each scored two runs with a hit and RBI, while Wyatt Pennington had a run, hit and two RBI.

Lucas Junkermann and Nick Driscoll each had a hit, run and RBI, while Nolan Wills and Jackson Still both scored runs.

Spencer Stephenson picked up the win on the mound with five shutout innings with three strikeouts and allowing two hits.

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to host Gravette on Saturday in a makeup game. Results were not available at presstime. The Panthers host defending 5A champion Van Buren in a 5A-West Conference game on Tuesday at James Butts Baseball Park.