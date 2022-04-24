Siloam Springs’ sales tax up 7.6 percent

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 7.6 percent, or $58,836 in March, when compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $833,145 last month, compared to $774,309 in March 2021, according to the issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in January .

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 6.12 percent, or $21,146 last month, from $344,967 in March 2021 to $366,113 in March 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville, up 22.22 percent or $717,789.

• Fayetteville, up 10.6 percent or $416,927.

• Gentry, up 26 percent or $30,478.

• Lincoln, up 61.13 percent or $33,560.

• Rogers, up 11.9 percent or $393,216.

• Springdale, up 11.8 percent or $345,691.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

• Eureka Springs, down 3.4 percent or $-6,649.