Siloam Springs’ sales tax up 7.6 percent

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 7.6 percent, or $58,836 in March, when compared to the same month last year.
Sales tax receipts were $833,145 last month, compared to $774,309 in March 2021, according to the issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in January .
Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 6.12 percent, or $21,146 last month, from $344,967 in March 2021 to $366,113 in March 2022.
City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.
A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.
Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:
• Bentonville, up 22.22 percent or $717,789.
• Fayetteville, up 10.6 percent or $416,927.
• Gentry, up 26 percent or $30,478.
• Lincoln, up 61.13 percent or $33,560.
• Rogers, up 11.9 percent or $393,216.
• Springdale, up 11.8 percent or $345,691.
Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:
• Eureka Springs, down 3.4 percent or $-6,649.