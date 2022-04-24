Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs’ sales tax up 7.6 percent

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 7.6 percent, or $58,836 in March, when compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $833,145 last month, compared to $774,309 in March 2021, according to the issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in January .

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 6.12 percent, or $21,146 last month, from $344,967 in March 2021 to $366,113 in March 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville, up 22.22 percent or $717,789.

• Fayetteville, up 10.6 percent or $416,927.

• Gentry, up 26 percent or $30,478.

• Lincoln, up 61.13 percent or $33,560.

• Rogers, up 11.9 percent or $393,216.

• Springdale, up 11.8 percent or $345,691.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

• Eureka Springs, down 3.4 percent or $-6,649.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs’ sales tax up 7.6 percent

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
Wildfires merge in New Mexico, threatening rural villages
by The Associated Press
Crews try to protect more homes from raging Southwest fires
by The Associated Press
Sharpton demands name of officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
by The Associated Press
Tennessee gov: No new details yet why he canceled execution
ADVERTISEMENT