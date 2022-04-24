Siloam Sunday obituaries for April 24, 2022

Lurline Bruner

Lurline Bruner, 93, a lifelong resident of Siloam Springs, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Lurline was born on August 30, 1928, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, a daughter of Delbert Earl Allen, Jr and Shayde Colbert Haynes Allen. She was the widow of the late Walter "Buck" Bruner, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1988. Lurline worked most of her life for the Allen's Canning Company, from carrying water to the workers when she was very young, peeling tomatoes by hand and working as their bookkeeper. After her retirement she volunteered her time washing and ironing clothes for the Manna Center for 13 years. She was a member of the Gum Springs Baptist Church. Lurline had also been a member, Past Matron and treasurer of the Siloam Springs Order of the Eastern Star. Lurline helped her husband Buck on their farm for many years and took care of the large garden he planted every year. She was a great cook and enjoyed embroidery and reading.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Martin and husband Tom of Siloam Springs, and Jane Mason of Siloam Springs; one son, Lee Bruner and wife Becky of Siloam Springs; ten grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 2:00pm at the Yell Cemetery in the Robinson Community, Arkansas. Brother Lynn Loyd will officiate the service. Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Manna Center in Siloam Springs.

PAID OBITUARY