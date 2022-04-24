SSHS boys soccer wins at Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 win at Greenbrier on Friday night.

The Panthers (10-2-4, 7-1-2 5A-West) got a goal in the seventh minute from Anthony Sandoval off a David Gowin throw-in for the match's first goal.

Ivan Sandoval scored the second goal in the 18th minute off an Edwin Batres assist.

Goalkeeper Jedi Hunter made a save on a Greenbrier penalty kick to help Siloam Springs record its 10th clean sheet.

Siloam Springs 3, Alma 0

The Panthers scored two first half goals and added another goal in the second half in a victory at Alma on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Anthony Sandoval scored the first goal of the game in the 31st minute off an assist from Tate Broquard.

Erik Gomez scored in the 34th minute with an assist from Ben Stratman.

Hernandez scored in the 75th minute off a Ronny Ramirez assist for the game's final goal.

Up next

Siloam Springs hosts Greenwood on Tuesday at Panther Stadium before traveling to Russellville on Friday.