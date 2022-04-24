SSHS girls soccer stay unbeaten in conference play

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team won their 10th straight match and remained undefeated in 5A-West Conference play with a 3-0 win at Greenbrier on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers (13-3, 10-0) led 2-0 at halftime.

Jetta Broquard scored on a direct kick from 40 yards out for the first goal, while Abygail Ballesteros scored off a Broquard corner kick for the second goal.

Halle Hernandez scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the Lady Panthers' third goal.

Reina Tiefel made some big plays in goal to help preserve the Lady Panthers' shutout, according to coach Abby Ray.

Siloam Springs 6, Alma 0

Jetta Broquard scored the Lady Panthers' first hat trick of the season as Siloam Springs defeated Alma on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Broquard had three goals, while Karen Flores had two goals and Abygail Ballesteros one goal.

Up next

Siloam Springs hosts Greenwood on Tuesday beofre traveling to Russellville on Friday.