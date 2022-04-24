Sign in
Sutulovich wins shot put at Fort Smith meet

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

A handful of Siloam Springs track athletes participated in the McDonald's Relays in Fort Smith on Thursday.

The Panthers scored 18 points as a team and finished tied for 11th overall while the Lady Panthers did not score any points.

Jace Sutulovich had a first-place throw of 50 feet, 4 inches in the shot put.

Sutulovich also had a second place finish in the discus at 141-11, while Noah Race also had an eighth place finish of 117-9. Alexis Miranda placed 11th 115-3.

Silas Tugwell placed 10th in the triple jump at 40-9.5, while Mikey McKinley was 11th at 40-7.75.

Michael Rauch placed 20th in the long jump at 17-5.5.

On the girls side, Oneida Batres just missed a scoring mark on the discus with a ninth-place throw of 94-1. Cora Dewey was 13th at 88-2

Esther Norwood placed 10th in the long jump at 15-10, while Jeri Roy was 11th at 15-9.25.

Norwood finished 10th in the triple jump at 32-9.5 with Roy in 11th at 32-6.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to host the 5A-West Conference track meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

