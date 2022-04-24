Sign in
The start of the Dogwood Festival

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Small crowds gather on Friday downtown for the start of the 2022 Dogwood Festival. The festival will be held Friday through Sunday and will have a variety of activities, events and vendors.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Crowds gather on Friday downtown for the start of the 2022 Dogwood Festival. The festival -- which features a variety of activities, events and vendors -- began Friday and continued Saturday before concluding today.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Kamaron Rackleff (left), and Erin Rowe get ready to MC the 2022 Dogwood Festival on Friday. Rackleff and Rowe previously MC'd the festival last year and also host the Facebook series "Get to Know Siloam Springs."

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

photo Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Kamraron Rackleff (left), and Erin Rowe get ready to MC the 2022 Dogwood Festival on Friday. Rackleff and Rowe previously MC'd the festival last year and also host the Facebook series "Get to Know Siloam Springs."

Print Headline: The start of the Dogwood Festival

