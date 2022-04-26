Pavilion renamed, plaque unveiled to remember Stanfill

GENTRY -- A young bald eagle, just beginning to show white on its head and tailfeathers rode the wind currents above SWEPCO Lake and the Eagle Watch Trail Saturday morning as people gathered to remember Terry Stanfill by unveiling a plaque and renaming a viewing pavilion in his honor.

Stanfill, a former chemist at the Flint Creek Power Plant, was instrumental in the creation of the Eagle Watch Nature Trail in Gentry and was an avid wildlife photographer and conservationist. His photos, many of bald eagles, were published and shared in the Eagle Observer and other area newspapers, as well as in Stanfill's almost daily Facebook posts following his morning "rounds."

Stanfill continued to manage and care for Eagle Watch and take photos of local plants and wildlife up until his death in August 2021.

Paul Jeffus, a friend and coworker of Stanfill at the Flint Creek Power Plant, told those gathered that Stanfill was, especially with his photographs, able to show people beauties of nature they hadn't noticed or even known were there. He spoke of Stanfill's knowledge and skills as a biologist, chemist and worker at the power plant and of his many talents and skills, including lettering in college, coaching baseball teams and his humble and quiet spirit as he sparked interest and taught people about the beauties of God's creation in nature around us. He called Stanfill a visionary for his work to establish the Eagle Watch Nature Trail in Gentry.

Sarah Vestfals, manager of the Flint Creek Power Plant, unveiled the plaque dedicating one of the observation pavilions along the Eagle Watch Trail to Stanfill's memory so that all he did to establish Eagle Watch and care for it would not be forgotten.

Burnetta Hinterthuer, an area college instructor, botanist, and a member of the Arkansas Native Plant Society, spoke of working with Stanfill to document the plants found in a prairie remnant in the area and of Stanfill's desire to preserve such places for generations to come.

Stanfill's wife Cris, his brothers Gregg and Larry, and other family members were also present for the dedication ceremonies.

The half-mile-long Eagle Watch trail and original pavilion were built in 1999 on 65 acres of Flint Creek Power Plant property by plant employees and Gentry Boy Scout Troop 34, according to SWEPCO's website. Area 4-H clubs and other volunteers have helped much to maintain the area. Two more viewing pavilions have been added since.

The power plant continues to have an active outdoor education program for local school children and also hosts popular Earth Day events. SWEPCO's Eagle Watch and Nature Trail provide free year-round public access to the diverse habitat and wildlife at the power plant site near Gentry, according to its website.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Burnetta Hinterthuer, a botonist, instructor, and member of the Arkansas Native Plant Society, spoke to those gathered at Eagle Watch about working together with Terry Stanfill to identify and document native plants found in a local prairie remnant. She praised Stanfill for his conservation efforts in the region, as well as his work instrumental in the creation of the Eagle Watch trail and nature area.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL A plaque was unveiled Saturday dedicating one of the wildlife viewing pavilions at Eagle Watch Nature Trail to Terry Stanfill, a former employee of American Electric Power, a wildlife and nature photographer and a voice for conserving the plants and animals in the region. Stanfill was instrumental in the establishment of the wildlife area and in opening up the area to local residents so they could see the richness of the plant and animal life in the area. Stanfill died in August 2021.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Stanfill family members Cindy Martin, Connor Williams, Joshua Haynes, Cris Stanfill (wife of Terry Stanfill), brothers Greg Stanfill and Larry Stanfill, Mary Stanfill and Addison Stanfill posed next to the plaque honoring Terry Stanfill after its unveiling on Saturday.

