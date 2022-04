A night out at Main Street

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bobby Reed (left), of Grand Savings Bank poses with Abby Trinidad of Main Street Siloam Springs, Lucinda Jenks of Geneva Financial and Bernadette Keck of the Siloam Springs Center for the Arts at Main Street Siloam Springs' Meet and Greet on Thursday. This is the first meet and greet Main Street has held and plans are to hold it semi annually, Trinidad said.