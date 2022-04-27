Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Noah Race attempts to bite into his pancake medal at the pancake eating contest held during the Dogwood Festival. Race won the adult division of the pancake eating contest. When asked for a comment Race simply said "I love Siloam."
The 2022 Dogwood Festival was a big hit for Friday and Saturday before inclement weather shut down the festivities on Sunday.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mike Henry (right), presents Leigh Wells with the second place plaque for her son Matthew's dog Tate. In a tight race, Tate lost first place to another Doxen named Sully.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kamaron Rackleff (left), Lindsey Taylor and Erin Rowe release 1,000 ducks into Sager Creek starting the duck race at the Dogwood Festival. The big winner of the duck race was the Siloam Springs Museum.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mike Henry (right), presents Savannah Crafton (center) and her husband Dustin the first place plaque for their dog Sully who won the Dogwood Doxie Race during the Dogwood Festival. Sully took first place in a five-race event.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arthur Hulbert Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President and CEO collects ducks after the second annual duck race. The chamber released 1,000 ducks into Sager Creek during the Dogwood Festival. The winner of the $250 grand prize was the Siloam Springs Museum.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Dandelion Heart performs during the Dogwood Festival on Friday, April 22, in downtown Siloam Springs.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Billy Jack's Home Brew root beer is always a popular item at the Dogwood Festival.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The food court at the Dogwood Festival was hopping with business on Friday, April 22, in downtown Siloam Springs.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader David Mitchell stirs a batch of kettle corn during the Dogwood Festival on Friday, April 22 in downtown Siloam Springs.
Print Headline: A successful festival
