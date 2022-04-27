Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A successful festival

by Graham Thomas, Marc Hayot | April 27, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Noah Race attempts to bite into his pancake medal at the pancake eating contest held during the Dogwood Festival. Race won the adult division of the pancake eating contest. When asked for a comment Race simply said "I love Siloam."

The 2022 Dogwood Festival was a big hit for Friday and Saturday before inclement weather shut down the festivities on Sunday.

  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mike Henry (right), presents Leigh Wells with the second place plaque for her son Matthew's dog Tate. In a tight race, Tate lost first place to another Doxen named Sully.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kamaron Rackleff (left), Lindsey Taylor and Erin Rowe release 1,000 ducks into Sager Creek starting the duck race at the Dogwood Festival. The big winner of the duck race was the Siloam Springs Museum.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mike Henry (right), presents Savannah Crafton (center) and her husband Dustin the first place plaque for their dog Sully who won the Dogwood Doxie Race during the Dogwood Festival. Sully took first place in a five-race event.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arthur Hulbert Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President and CEO collects ducks after the second annual duck race. The chamber released 1,000 ducks into Sager Creek during the Dogwood Festival. The winner of the $250 grand prize was the Siloam Springs Museum.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Dandelion Heart performs during the Dogwood Festival on Friday, April 22, in downtown Siloam Springs.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Billy Jack's Home Brew root beer is always a popular item at the Dogwood Festival.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The food court at the Dogwood Festival was hopping with business on Friday, April 22, in downtown Siloam Springs.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader David Mitchell stirs a batch of kettle corn during the Dogwood Festival on Friday, April 22 in downtown Siloam Springs.
  

Print Headline: A successful festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Clarksburg man arrested in stolen vehicle case
Probation assessed in theft from business case
by Jeff Haldiman
New California alderman advocates for new ideas
by Kaden Quinn
Latham Memorial Family Park work continues
by Kaden Quinn
Lions Club supports Miller family
by Kaden Quinn
ADVERTISEMENT