HEALTHY LIVING: Siloam Springs Regional Hospital marks 10-year anniversary on Thursday

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this week.

On April 28, 2012, the hospital opened its doors for the first time at 603 N. Progress Ave. and began transferring patients from Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital before officially closing the doors later that day.

"Looking back through the years, it really shows how much our community and its leaders have invested in taking care of each other," said Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer at SSRH. "Reaching this milestone is exciting for our physicians and staff. There are quite a few people at SSRH today who were part of the transition in 2012 and it will be fun to celebrate 10 years in what still feels like a new location."

Chief administrative officer Chris Blair recently joined the leadership team at SSRH and expressed his feelings about the upcoming anniversary.

"My family and I have just moved to the area and we've enjoyed becoming a part of the community in Siloam Springs," Blair said. "While healthcare has been at the forefront of a lot of peoples' minds for the past couple of years, it's very nice to take the time to celebrate with our team and recognize this momentous occasion with everyone at SSRH."

On Thursday, hospital staff and community members will gather on the hospital's anniversary to recognize this special occasion.

A hospital steeped in history

Starting out in the city hall building in 1916, the city of Siloam Springs has boasted a community hospital for more than a century. In 1950, area businesses and residents worked together to raise funds and build a hospital where the Siloam Springs Library now stands. The hospital stayed at that location for more than 60 years before moving to Progress Avenue.

Construction on SSRH began in early 2011. The $40-million project included private patient rooms, expanded obstetrics and emergency departments, larger operating rooms, as well as advanced medical equipment, like a 64-slice CT scan and in-house MRI.

While the hospital's name and location have changed over the years, the staff at SSRH are still committed to providing safe, quality health care to our community.

About Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is a licensed 73-bed facility with 42 private patient rooms. It is accredited by the State of Arkansas Department of Health Services and The Joint Commission. Some services include inpatient and outpatient surgery, emergency medicine, medical, surgical and intensive care units, obstetrics, outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. With more than 50 physicians on the medical staff, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital provides compassionate, customer-focused care. SSRH is an affiliate of Northwest Health, the largest health system in Northwest Arkansas. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is located at 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs. For more information, visit NorthwestHealth.com.