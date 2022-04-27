Herald-Leader obituaries for April 27, 2022

Joshua Michael Baird

Joshua Michael Baird, 29, of Kansas, Okla., died April 23, 2022.

He was born April 16, 1993, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Paul Douglas Baird and Sharon Fowler Wetzel.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Fowler.

He is survived by his parents, Sharon and Mike Wetzel, of Dutch Mills, Ark.; brother, David Baird, of Dutch Mills; biological father, Paul Baird, of Northwest Arkansas; grandparents, Jack and Rose Baird, of Farmington, Ark., Jim and Kay Wetzel, of Evansville, Ark.; and Earl Fowler, of Dutch Mills.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, with a funeral service afterward at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Dutch Mills Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Alberto Brenes

Alberto Brenes, 71, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his home.

He was born Aug. 7, 1950 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

He was a custom cabinet maker and Aircraft Cabinet Engineer.

He was a Christian and had a passion for spreading God's word.

In his spare time, he enjoyed taking care of his chickens, cutting grass, and cherished family time. Barbecue family dinners were one of his favorite gatherings.

He is survived by his wife, Ceney Brenes, of the home; four sons, Alberto Jr, Esteban, Heber Josue , and Andrew; four daughters, Vannesa, Katia, Alexandra, and Ceney; five brothers, Dennis, Thomas, Luis, Mauro, and Mario; two sisters, Maria and Ana; 18 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

A private service will be held.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Alberto Brenes, de 71 años, de Siloam Springs, Arkansas, falleció el jueves 21 de abril de 2022 en paz en su casa.

Alberto nació el 7 de agosto de 1950 en San José, Costa Rica. Fue ebanista a medida e ingeniero de gabinetes aeronáuticos. Como hombre cristiano, tenía pasión por difundir la Palabra de Dios. Aunque estaba decidido a difundir la palabra de Dios, tenía una amplia gama de intereses. Le encantaba hacer trabajos en madera. En su tiempo libre, disfrutaba cuidando sus gallinas, cortando pasto y apreciando el tiempo en familia. Las cenas familiares de barbacoa eran una de sus reuniones favoritas.

Le sobreviven su esposa, Ceney Brenes del hogar; 4 hijos, Alberto Jr, Esteban, Heber Josue y Andrew; 4 hijas, Vannesa, Katia, Alexandra y Ceney; 5 hermanos, Dennis, Thomas, Luis, Mauro y Mario; 2 hermanas, María y Ana; 18 nietos; 7 bisnietos; y muchos otros seres queridos.

Se realizará un servicio privado para Alberto.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home se encargó de los arreglos.