JBU sweeps home track meet

The John Brown University track teams shined bright in the program's first home track meet in more than 40 years.

The JBU men and women each finished first in their respective divisions at the Sooner Athletic Conference Invitational held Friday and Saturday at Glenn W. Black Stadium in Siloam Springs.

"This was a great weekend for JBU track and field," said head coach Scott Schochler. "Our athletes were excited to compete in front of a home crowd and they put up some very strong performances. ...The meet was a huge success for the program, and was made possible with the help of our entire athletic department, all JBU student athletes and the great support from the Arkansas Track and Field officials who oversaw the meet."

Women

The Golden Eagles scored 102 points to beat out Rogers State (Okla.), which finished second with 84, followed by Langston (Okla.) 78, Oklahoma Panhandle State 58, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 40, Arkansas Track Club 30, UA-Fort Smith 25, Lyon 19 and UA-Rich Mountain 5.

Allika Pearson finished first in the 5,000-meter run at 18:20.78 with Elizabeth Brownell fourth at 21:15.85, Sarah Smith ninth at 21:55.49, Lainee Stiver 10th at 21:56.87, Oliva Scates 11th at 22:10.58 and Rachel Thompson 13th at 24:11.29.

Cassidy Valenzuela took first in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:13.14.

Skyler Robbins took first place in the high jump at 1.45 meters.

Grace Mitchell placed first in the pole vault at 2.90.

Pearson finished second in the 10,000-meter run at 36:49.53 with Emerson Turner fourth at 42:32.37.

Ryleigh Hale placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:36.08.

Desi Meek was third in the 200-meter dash at 26.65 with Grace Mitchell seventh at 27.58.

KateLynn Oden took third place in the long jump at 4.26.

Meek placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.81 with Mitchell sixth at 13.03 and Oden ninth at 14.77.

Rachael Stone placed fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.80.

Avery Edwards was 12th in the 1,500-meter run at 5:50.50 with Scates in 13th at 5:53.13 and Thompson 16th at 6:29.65.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Hale, Stone, Emma Brown and Renny Buchanan took third place at 4:38.43.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Buchanan, Brownell, Scates and Edwards finished third at 11:19.68.

Men

John Brown won the meet with 132 points, followed by Lyon 69, Oklahoma Panhandle State 64, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 51, Rogers State (Okla.) 46, Langston 28, UA-Fort Smith 19, UA-Rich Mountain 15 and University of the Ozarks 15.

Andrew Morton had a pair of first place finishes in the sprints.

Morton won the 100-meter dash at 10.57.

Morton also won the 200-meter dash at 21.86 with Ethan Sluyter in eighth at 24.39.

Will Vail won the long jump at 7.28 meters with Micah Dolloff in fourth at 5.89.

Cooper Keese placed first in the pole vault at 3.9.

Sam Snook won the discus with a throw of 34.4.

Jean-Benoit Merte finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 9:49.09 with Jadin Whiting fifth at 10:35.04.

Josiah Petak placed second in the 10,000-meter run at 34:21.21 with Jake Hagood third at 35:33.67 and Matt Roehr fourth at 36:11.76.

Dolloff placed third in the triple jump at 12.40.

Petak finished fourth in the 5,000-meter run at 16:40.06 with Hagood seventh at 17:19.94, Nathan Pearson ninth at 17:41.01, Roehr 11th at 17:48.50

Whiting placed fifth in the 1,500-meter run at 4:27.15 with Luke Thng 14th at 4:47.74.

Sluyter placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 57.68.

Johnny Dunfee finished ninth in the 800-meter run at 2:14.79 with Ryan Knight in 10th at 2:17.02.

The Golden Eagles' 4x100-meter relay team of Cooper Keese, Dolloff, Johnnie Kramer and Andrew Morton placed first at 46.61.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Dunfee, Knight, Whiting and Merte placed second at 3:45.92.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Dunfee, Knight, Whiting and Petak placed second at 8:51.01.

Up next

JBU is scheduled to be back in action at the Southwestern (Kan.) Relays in Winfield, Kan., on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports information John Brown's Cassidy Valenzuela finished first in the 400-meter hurdles at the Sooner Athletic Conference Invitational at Glenn W. Black Stadium on Saturday.



Photo courtesy of JBU Sports information John Brown's Cooper Keese competes in the pole vault at the Sooner Athletic Conference Invitational.

