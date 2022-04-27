Lady Goblins answer Samarin’s grand slam

Siloam Springs freshman Josie Samarin hit a grand slam home run off the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie Monday's game against Harrison 5-5.

The Lady Goblins, however, responded with a pair of home runs in the sixth inning and went on to defeat the Lady Panthers 10-5 in a nonconference softball game at La-Z-Boy Park.

Harrison led 1-0 after the Lady Panthers escaped a bases loaded jam in the first inning. Siloam Springs tied the game up 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Hannah Mather walked and scored on Hilarie Buffington's RBI double.

Harrison scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to go up 5-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kayleigh Castaneda walked, Mather singled and Kaidence Prendergast was hit by a pitch to loaded the bases.

Samarin crushed the ball off the right side of the scoreboard in left center field to tie the game.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Harrison got two runners on in the top of the sixth and Camryn Casey crushed a three-run home run to give the Lady Goblins an 8-5 lead. Kaylee Wolfe hit a solo shot two batters later as Harrison went up 9-5 in the sixth. The Lady Goblins added another run in the seventh, while the Lady Panthers went scoreless over their final frames.

Casey finished with two hits and five RBIs to lead Harrison, while Wolfe, Claire Cecil and Shelby Eddington each had two hits.

Samarin took the loss for Siloam Springs, while Ryleigh Keele picked up the win for Harrison.

Mather scored two runs and had a hit for Siloam Springs, while Buffington, Prendergast and Samarin each had one hit.

Siloam Springs 17, Huntsville 12

Freshman Kaidence Prendergast hit three home runs, had four hits and eight RBIs as the Lady Panthers rallied to win at Huntsville 17-12 on Friday of last week.

Kayleigh Castaneda had two hits, three runs and two RBIs, while Morgan Williamson had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Josie Samarin had three hits, while Jaelynn Avery had two hits and a run, Hilarie Buffington scored three runs and an RBI, while Aveary Speed scored two runs. Hannah Mather, Haylee Fox and Aubrey Dry also scored runs.

Siloam Springs scored six runs in the top of the second inning -- including a three-run home run by Prendergast -- to lead 6-2. Prendergast hit a two-run homer in the fourth and the Lady Panthers scored another run to go up 9-3.

Huntsville scored four in the fourth to pull within 9-7, and the Eagles added four more in the sixth to take an 11-9 lead.

Siloam Springs scored eight in the seventh, including a three-run home run by Prendergast. As of presstime she has six home runs on the season.

Up next

Siloam Springs played its final home games of the season against Van Buren on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to wrap up the season on May 3 at Vilonia.