Lieutenant governor candidates, Boozman represenation visit Republican Women

At the Compass Fellowship Church on Monday evening, April 18, the Siloam Springs Republican Women welcomed two candidates for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor.

The club heard Doyle Webb and Greg Bledsoe as well as Hannah Henderson & Kristen Boozman representing Senator John Boozman.

Hannah Henderson, who serves on Boozman's staff, said he is fighting the liberal agenda, wants America energy independent again, the border fixed and to protect veterans. If re-elected he will chair the Senate Agriculture Committee and assure food abundance,

Dr. Greg Bledsoe, from Rogers and the present State Surgeon General, stated he had worked against the lockdowns, covid mandates and business shutdowns. What we learned during Covid was the need for a secure border and returning manufacturing to our country, he said. He also believes politics is too important to be left up to the politicians and it is time for others to "get in the water."

Doyle Webb, from Saline County and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, shared that he had practiced law for 25 years. He was Chief of Staff for Governor Winthrop Rockefeller for five years, having served through his cancer treatment and closing his office. He also assisted Governor Mike Huckabee upon the resignation of Jim Guy Tucker. He stated that he would never use this office to run for another office and his platform includes "Life, Liberty & Lower Taxes."

The evening concluded with questions for the candidates who eagerly responded.