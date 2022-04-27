OPINION: My time in the Mississippi delta

The longest 10 years of my life was 10 months I spent in Greenwood, Miss.

The summer before my senior year in high school, my family moved from De Queen, Ark., to Greenwood, Miss. My dad had been "promoted" to the status of plant manager of a piano manufacturing facility there, and so we left the hills of southwest Arkansas for the flatland of the Mississippi Delta. To say that it involved a little "culture shock" would be an understatement.

Lou Holtz, when he was coaching at Arkansas, once said this about another Mississippi town: "Starkville isn't the end of the world, but you can see it from there." I felt the same about Greenwood.

Now, it wasn't because Greenwood was particularly disgusting that I felt that way. In fact, Greenwood was -- probably still is -- the quintessential charming southern town. It's just that, for me, Greenwood was jarringly different in many ways.

For instance, the smell. We lived next to a cotton field. And on hot, humid summer mornings the first thing you smelled when you stepped outside was the thick, oily odor of the combination of herbicide and insecticide. You could practically taste it.

I never got used to that.

And many of the people talked "funny." It was as if every other person you met was from central casting for "Gone With the Wind." And a few of those people acted as if they were actually living in the 19th century, still clinging to old habits and world-views that had stopped being relevant in 1865. (One of the first things my dad did when he took the job in Greenwood was integrate bathrooms and breakrooms at the manufacturing plant. It was only later that I understood how much courage it took for him to do that.)

Even the food was different, and took some getting used to. But I definitely got used to it. It was in Greenwood I fell in love with the seafood po'boy. And that would eventually lead to my lifelong addiction to Cajun food.

But at first, I couldn't stand Mississippi. And, like most teenagers, I constantly complained about it, incessantly letting my parents know how much I didn't like the Magnolia State.

One evening at the dinner table, my dad had had enough. He put his fork down, cleared his throat, and said this: "Son, the Apostle Paul said that in whatever state he found himself in, he had learned to be content. Maybe you need to learn to be content in Mississippi."

Mic drop. Dad went back to eating, and I stopped complaining about Mississippi.

Very often, we find ourselves in "states" that are annoying, or stressful, or even painful. When we do, we should remember that those conditions rarely last very long. But we should remember as well, that in whatever circumstances we must endure, we are accompanied by the Creator, who wants us to approach him and refer to him as Abba, "Daddy," with all the affection that implies. He loves us. He cares for us. He will see us through whatever life throws at us.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.