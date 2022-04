Swimmers reel in awards for 2021-22 season

The Siloam Springs swimming and diving team held its awards banquet Thursday at Arch and Axe in downtown Siloam Springs.

The following awards were handed out.

• Boys All-Conference: Hayden Shimer, Javier Chavez, Tony Wleklinski

• Girls All-Conference: Edna Melendez, Addie Huebert, Emelyn Chavez, Rachel Luker

• Girls All-State: Edna Melendez

• Boys All-State: Hayden Shimer, Javier Chavez, Tony Wleklinski

• Panther Award: Anna Matchell, Jakin Matchell

• Newcomer of the Year: Edna Melendez and Hayden Shimer.

