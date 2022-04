Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Writers Guild holds a quarterly Youth Writing Contest and announced winners at its April 13 meeting. The contest theme was “A Trip to the Zoo.” Pictured (from left) are President Mike Ellicott, Elijah Mason and Elizabeth Batchelor (14-17); Sharlett Ellicott (6-9); Eithen Ellicott and Paxton Weathers (10-13), and Vice President Cheryl Ellicott. Children interested in writing should contact the Siloam Springs Writers Guild at [email protected]