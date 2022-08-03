Community Digest

Semi-annual yard sale

The St. Mary's Knights of Columbus semi-annual yard sale will be Saturday, Aug. 27., at 1998 U.S. Hwy 412 East.

The sale opens at 7:30 a.m. and is over by noon. Markdowns are made throughout the morning with a bag sale prior to close.For more information, call 524-5550.

Bookstore seeks donations

The Bookstore at the Library seeks donations of books and DVDs in good condition to assist in Friends of the Library's mission to support all children's programming and other library needs. Donations can be delivered to the library anytime during regular operating hours. The store is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to shop for quality books in all genres, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

SSRW to host Benton County Republican Committee

The Siloam Springs Republican Women will host the Benton County Republican Committee at the club's meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at Compass Fellowship Church Quonset Hut (2307 U.S. Hwy 412 W). Refreshments are at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program. The guest speaker will be Rob Boaz of Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that take about an hour to complete. Please call 479-524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670. Heritage Court Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information contact Marla or Laura at 479-524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.