First football practice of the season

by Graham Thomas | August 3, 2022 at 10:15 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs football players (from left) George LeRoy and Stone Stephens work on a drill as coach Brandon Craig looks on during football practice on Monday, Aug. 1. It was the first official football practice of the season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs defensive linemen prepare to hit the tackling sled as Coach Dwain Pippin teaches a drill during practice Monday, Aug. 1, at Panther Stadium.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs assistant coach Austin Able works with lineman during football practice on Monday, Aug. 1, at Panther Stadium.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: First football practice of the season

