Herald-Leader obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022

Douglas Wayne Harrald

Douglas Wayne Harrald, 63, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born on October 24, 1958, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Tom and Alva Harrald.

He is survived in death by his wife of 45 years, Marjorie, of the home; two daughters, Emily Nguyen and husband John, of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Courteney Martin and husband John, of Jefferson City, Missouri; parents, Tom and Alva Harrald, of Pocola, Oklahoma; sister, Connie McAllister and husband John, of Muldrow, Oklahoma; brother, Dan Harrald, of Cape Canaveral, Florida; and three grandchildren, Emerson, Edith, and Emery Nguyen, of Bentonville, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Jackson.

Douglas loved his grandchildren, his children, music and playing guitar, camping and hiking, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals play.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday Aug. 6th, 2:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola, Oklahoma.

Wesley Leonard Parker

Wesley Leonard Parker died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in his residence in Clarksville, Tennessee, survived by his wife Jean Parker. He was born July 19, 1956, in Santa Rosa, California.

He is survived by his daughter and her husband Nicole and Branson Hall of Gravette, Arkansas and their son Parker Hall and wife Tamara Hall of Van Buren, Arkansas.

He is also survived by his daughter and her husband Carrie and Kenneth Lewis and their son Kenny Lewis of Tracy, California.

He was preceded in death by parents Luther and Alice Parker of Santa Rosa, California and his brother Curtis Parker.

Wes will be remembered for his laughter and jovial, positive spirit, hard work ethic, and his fierce loyalty to his family. He faithfully travelled with the Siloam Springs Panthers and then the Hendrix Warrriors through many football seasons. He will be remembered but never forgotten. His family looks forward to seeing him again. May he Rest In Peace with his Lord in heaven.

