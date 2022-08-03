JBU men’s basketball announces signees

John Brown University head men's basketball coach Jason Beschta announced the signings of six student-athletes on Monday, Aug. 1, slated to join for the 2022-23 season.

Two transfers, Benjamin Agwu Eme and Tyren Collins -- both from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M -- and freshmen Tristan Batie, Lukas Gabani, Malachi Reeves and Josh Stewart join a program that graduated four of its top five scorers from last season in which the Golden Eagles posted a 19-13 record and a 12-10 mark in Sooner Athletic play. JBU boasted a 14-4 mark inside Bill George Arena and made an appearance in the SAC Tournament quarterfinals.

"We are extremely excited about this recruiting class, as it is filled with not just talented players, but with young men who will embrace what it means to be a Golden Eagle and uphold our standards," Beschta said. "These guys are certainly good players, but they are even better people who we can't wait to get to work with. With a mixture of transfers and freshman, we have added guys with the size and skill to make us better next year as well as building into the future of the program. We have also added players with local ties in this class that we hope the surrounding communities will come out to support."

Benjamin Agwu Eme

Benjamin Agwu Eme joins the Golden Eagles after a pair of junior college stops. After suiting up for Eastern Florida State College for two seasons, where he averaged nearly seven points and 10 rebounds per 40 minutes, the 6-foot-8 forward spent the 2021-22 season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M under head coach Jeremy Jackson. While a Golden Norse, Agwu Eme shot 55 percent from the floor (11-of-20) in the 22 games he appeared in. The native of Abiriba, Nigeria controlled 2.2 rebounds per game an averaged 6.3 points per 40 minutes, helping his team to a conference title.

Why John Brown: "Coach Beschta runs an amazing basketball program and has great ambition for his team and his players." -- Benjamin Agwu Eme

What Coach Beschta Says: "Benjamin brings more much-needed size and athleticism as he plays physical, has a knack for rebounding, can really finish in a crowd around the basket and has some range to shoot the ball."

Tristan Batie

Tristan Batie, back-to-back AAA 4A-West All-Conference selection, joins JBU after a season of play at Link Year Prep (Mo.). Before his time in Branson, the 6-foot-7 forward spent four seasons suiting up for Gravette High School under head coach Matt Busch. After winning the team's Newcomer of the Year honor as a freshman, he was a three-time 4A-West All-Conference selection and posted 87 blocks in a single season - a new program record. Batie, a two-time team MVP, scored a career-high 33 points and boasted a one-game total of 19 rebounds.

Why John Brown: "The Lord made it clear through the great coaching staff, great culture and great teammates that JBU was the best fit for me and for my future. I always loved coming to watch JBU when I was younger and it is an honor to now be playing for the Golden Eagles." -- Tristan Batie

What Coach Beschta Says: "Tristan is a long guard who can shoot the ball at a high clip from deep, as well as being athletic to the rim."

Tyren Collins

Tyren Collins makes his way to Siloam Springs after three seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M under head coach Jeremy Jackson, where the 6-foot-5 forward helped the Golden Norse to a conference crown. Over three seasons, the native of Muldrow, Okla. shot 53 percent (92-of-174) from the floor and averaged 2.9 rebounds per game in 78 career appearances, where he averaged over 13 minutes per game on the floor.

At Muldrow High School under head coach, and father, Terry Collins, he helped the Bulldogs to a pair of district titles over four seasons where Collins earned an All-Conference nod. The three-sport athlete also ran track and field - where he was a state qualifier - and spent one season on the football team.

Why John Brown: "I loved the feeling and energy I got while on my visits. It also felt like a really good fit for me." -- Tyren Collins

What Coach Beschta Says: "Tyren is another strong and athletic forward who can defend all five positions, shoot or drive, rebound, and is capable of impacting the game immediately."

Lukas Gabani

After a pair of seasons at Bolivar High School under head coach Robby Hoegh, Lukas Gabani bolsters the Golden Eagle post presence with his 6-foot-7 size. The Bolivar, Mo. native finished his Liberator career with the fifth-best shooting percentage in program history and helped lead the team to a Class 5 state runner-up as a junior. In his swan song season, Gabani helped the team to a district title and was named to the All-Conference and All-District teams. He boasted a single-game career high of 32 points and eight boards in his junior season.

Why John Brown: "When I went on my visit, the campus was really nice and the basketball guys made me feel at home." -- Lukas Gabani

What Coach Beschta Says: "Lucas is a strong and athletic forward who comes to us with a college-ready body and an unbelievable work ethic."

Malachi Reeves

After a four-year career under head coach Ben Lee at River Bluff High School, Malachi Reeves ended his prep career helping his Gators hoist its first-ever 2021 SCHSL 5A state title trophy. The 6-foot-4 guard posted a career-best 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in high school and was named to the All-Region team and the North-South All-Star Game en route to the state crown, a year after leading the Gators to a regional title.

Why John Brown: "I picked JBU because of its reputation both spiritually and athletically. I believe that it will be a great spot for me to learn and serve." -- Malachi Reeves

What Coach Beschta Says: "Malachi is a player who can do a little bit of everything on either end of the floor, and he has the ability to affect a game in so many ways."

Josh Stewart

Josh Stewart decided to remain in Siloam Springs after his three-year career as a Panther at Siloam Springs High School for his father, Tim. During his time in the maroon and gray, the 6-foot-4 guard posted a career-high 30 points against Fayetteville High School as a junior before helping his squad to a 5A-West runner-up finish in his final season. Stewart garnered two All-State selections and a trio of All-Conference honors in three seasons.

Why John Brown: "JBU is not only close to home, but provides a basketball program able to compete now and win in its conference." -- Josh Stewart

What Coach Beschta Says: "Josh is a versatile and athletic guard with the ability to score from anywhere on the floor."