Killian talks new role as Southside principal

Josh Killian, the newly-instated principal of Southside Elementary, has been a staple of the Siloam Springs School District for more than a decade now.

"I have been in the Siloam Springs school district since 2011," said Killian. "I was first hired as a middle school social studies teacher. At the time, my wife was a literacy teacher there."

Killian, who studied history at the University of Arkansas and got his Master's in educational leadership and administration from Arkansas State University, made the leap from teacher to administrator soon into his career.

"I was with the middle school for three years and then there was an opening at Main Street Academy. I went over there for four years as assistant principal, when in my fifth year, I went over to Southside to become the interim assistant principal," said Killian.

For the next three years, Killian served as the assistant principal of Southside. Now, he is taking over the role of principal, which had recently been vacated by Amy Hufford, who took the role of principal at the intermediate school.

Killian says that the district has become very important to him and his family.

"Every building I've been at in Siloam Springs has been special, especially with administrators like Amy Hufford and Michele Markovich, who have poured so much into me and my wife. It's a true blessing to be a part of a district that has supported us and our family. Our daughters were all born here, and my first one starts kindergarten this year."

Killian continued, saying "It sounds cliche, but Siloam Springs is our home, even though my wife and I aren't from here. This is where we want to be, this is it." Killian's wife, Morgan, is currently a counselor at the intermediate school.

More than anything, Killian is excited for the upcoming year. "I think nerves exist, but I'm incredibly excited. There is a fantastic team here at Southside; great people and a great community."

The job isn't always easy, and as Killian noted, has been specifically difficult during the pandemic. "If Covid's done anything, it's unintentionally disconnected our community from schools. Parents haven't been able to be a part of coming into a school setting. We haven't been able to celebrate, fundraise, or gather like we used to. We look forward to having the opportunity to start that up again."

He continued, saying "Gaps have been created during Covid, especially in learning," said Killian. "Teachers can't close that gap on their own. It has to be the teacher, administrator, secretary, you name it, alongside the student's family. We're going to do what's best for the kids, and we are going to do it together"