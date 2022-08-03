Lady Panthers enjoy success at UALR





The Siloam Springs girls basketball team went 3-1 at University of Arkansas-Little Rock's team camp on Wednesday, July 27.

It was the Lady Panthers' final team camp of the summer after competing at team camps at Charleston, Fayetteville and Oral Roberts earlier this summer.

"I thought it was a good mix to end the summer with," first-year coach Beau Tillery said of the UALR camp. "I think we are in a good spot."

The Lady Panthers were missing six players who also play volleyball, including three key players from previous years in Anna Wleklinski, Cailee Johnson and Faith Ellis.

"I think it was good to get some other kids minutes," Tillery said. "The girls have been great. We have thrown a lot at them and they have taken it all in stride, picked up on things very quick and been a lot of fun to be around. I think we are finally getting past the get to know you phase. Girls are slowly opening up beyond just the normal player-coach relations. They really are a good, hard-working group of kids. Super excited to take a short break and get back at it when school starts."

At UALR team camp, the Lady Panthers opened the day with a 38-37 to four-time defending Class 2A champion Melbourne, which has won 66 straight games.

"We played like we had just gotten off the bus after three hours, which we had," Tillery said. "But still should have won, missed a bunch of layups, had some silly turnovers."

The Lady Panthers responded by smashing El Dorado 48-26 and then beat Watson Chapel 57-40, both teams in Class 5A.

Tillery said El Dorado and Watson Chapel both had good size, athleticism and quickness, which was good for the Lady Panthers to see.

Siloam Springs wrapped up the day with a 46-6 victory against eStem.

Tillery said starters Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith and Emily Keehn played limited minutes in that game, allowing for others to get playing time.

Jasmin Labitad, Addison Pilcher, Kaidence Prendergast, Audrey Sears and Sophie Stephenson also made the trip.

• • •

Versatile forward Brooke Smith has received scholarship offers from Henderson State, University of Arkansas-Monitcello and Newman (Kan.) University, according to the Lady Panthers' Facebook page.

Smith can play all five positions on the floor and has been a starter for two seasons for the Lady Panthers. Smith ws an 5A-West All-Conference selection for the Lady Panthers in 2021-22.



