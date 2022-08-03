ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

SSHS at Rogers Heritage^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

SSHS at Bentonville West^4 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Alma, Lincoln at SSHS^3 p.m.

Aug. 10

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Providence at Siloam Springs^3 p.m.

Aug. 11

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

SSHS at Springdale, Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.