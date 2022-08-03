OPINION: My cousin and the smoke bomb

Hey, how about another summer camp story before we start football season?

One summer when I went to Bogg Springs with my church -- I was 12, I think -- I ended up in the same bunkhouse with my cousin, who had come with another church. We decided to bunk next to each other on lower bunks, so we could socialize and pull harmless pranks after lights out.

Or so I thought.

I liked my cousin. He was big-hearted and funny. But he also liked to "live on the edge," or at least as much as any 12-year-old could. I was more reserved, keeping my foolishness within the bounds of acceptable behavior for my age, letting others test the limits and take the heat. Others like my cousin.

Thursday night, just before lights out, my cousin gets my attention. "Psst! Hey, Doug, look what I've got." He opens a gym bag, and in the bag he has half a dozen smoke bombs left over from Fourth of July. I remember thinking, "Why didn't you use up all your ordinance on July the Fourth?" His thinking was more along the lines of, "For such a time as this."

"Stay awake," he says.

Around midnight, he sneaks off to the bathroom. Inside, he lights a smoke bomb, steps into the sleeping area, and throws it as hard as he can.

The smoke bomb hits the center support post of the clothes racks, ricochets back, hits my cousin in the forehead, falls at his feet, and then ignites.

And then the lights come on.

If it hadn't been Thursday night, I'm pretty sure my cousin would have been on his way home the next day. As it was, my cousin just had to endure being taken outside for a "come to Jesus" meeting with his church staff.

You know, we've all done stupid stuff in our lives. And sometimes, the things we do cling to us for a long time. (I still lay in bed some nights kicking myself for things I did 40 years ago.) But in spite of the stupid things I've done, I have found something to be true: God still loves me.

God still loves me, regardless of the stupid things I've done. In fact, God still loves me, regardless of the stupid things I'm gonna do. His love is comprehensive, and without qualification. There is nothing I can do to make God stop loving me.

And this helps me sleep at night, when the ghosts of "stupid things past" come to visit.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.