OPINION: Remembrance and appreciation

A week rarely goes by that I don't have a discussion with at least one Vietnam veteran. A recent theme has been the veterans' receptions when they came home. Some, especially those who landed in California's Bay Area, remember curses, airborne garbage and spit.

Many more recall apathy. On Monday a soldier is in a firefight near Da Nang, Pleiku or somewhere in the Mekong Delta. On Friday he's home in Massachusetts or Arkansas -- and it seems like no one cares. Family members are glad to see him, but they don't want to hear about the war. They don't want to know why he won't sit in a restaurant if he can't have all the other tables in view. They don't understand why he can't get comfortable in a comfortable bed. They don't ask. Or if they ask, they're not really interested in listening.

These days some Vietnam veterans appreciate hearing "thank you for your service." Others, feeling that it's become a cliché, hate it. Some say they prefer "welcome home," or just the showing of a little genuine interest. Some can't shake the sense of alienation they acquired after losing friends and their own youth in battle, and then returning to a world that cared so little.

These thoughts arose after hours of reviewing Siloam Springs' newspapers in the years 1951-1953, when the Korean War was on. I spent much of last year studying that conflict and its aftermath, but the dates had slipped from my mind. Going through the old papers, I was jolted into remembrance -- not because news from the war was emphasized but because it wasn't.

"The body of Sergeant First Class George D. Keys, who was killed in action in North Korea...is being returned to the Wasson Funeral home," said one article. "Burial will be in the Oak Hill cemetery." This is sandwiched between a clip about a JBU journalism professor who had taken a new position in Missouri and a notice about a meeting of the Women's Fortnightly Club.

"Mr. and Mrs. F.R. Lynd, South Washington Street, have been informed by the Air Force that their son Second Lieutenant Don O. Lynd was killed in Korea.... He attended grade and high school in Siloam Springs." Next to this is a longer story, with a huge headline about Santa's plans for the annual Christmas parade.

"William Freeman...was brought home to spend the holidays with his parents.... A Wasson's ambulance made the trip to bring Bill home.... He has been receiving medical care...since he was injured in the Korean conflict. He lost one leg and doctors are fighting to save the other one." Of equal prominence in the next column is an article stating when the spring school semester would begin.

And so it goes: "Word has been received that the body of Private Arthur G. Steele of Gentry...is enroute to the United States. Private Steele was killed in action in Korea...."

"Memorial services for Alvin Shields, who was killed near Seoul, Korea...will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Gravette auditorium...."

"Mr. and Mrs. Elmo Duncan, who live west of Maysville, received word of the death of their son, Cleo, who was killed in Korea..."

These articles, like all the others, are surrounded -- swallowed up -- by ordinary news.

There's nothing wrong with notices about social events and community development. Human interaction is the glue of a community; local governance matters. It's all important. But does anyone really want to say that the headlines "Lt. Don Lynd Killed Nov. 20" and "Rudolph (the Reindeer) Will Lead Parade Here" merit equal notice? This wasn't the result of malice, only a kind of inattentiveness.

It's possible to observe, without stumbling over sentimental platitudes, that the quality of life we've enjoyed for generations has a lot to do with the efforts of fellow Americans in the military. It's also possible to live an entire life without ever expressing genuine admiration for the small minority that serves, and especially for those who see combat. Such, with brief exceptions, has been the norm since the Second World War.

And it isn't just the military. It's also the wealth and job creators. In the same newspaper pages, I saw how a small number of Siloam Springs residents in the years 1951-1953 positioned the town to be the economic engine of western Benton County, which it remains today. But few now remember the work of these remarkable people, one of them a human cyclone named Rufus. I myself had no idea.

Shakespeare's King Lear was a fool, but he was right to denounce "monster ingratitude," of which apathy, forgetfulness, entitlement and self-absorption are forms.

As I write, a bunch of 19-year-olds in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are on watch. They stand in the line of our fellow citizens who made the economic miracle of South Korea possible, who wear Vietnam Veteran hats, and who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

And throughout Siloam Springs courageous people of business are working to keep the economy going in the face of mounting difficulties.

These, among others, are the doers. These are the ones who make our world go.

-- Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs. He oversees the "War & Life" project (warandlifediscussions.weebly.com). The opinions expressed are those of the author.