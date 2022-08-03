Senior Center lunch menu

Aug. 3-5
W – Beefy potato casserole, Normandy veggies, cornbread, cobbler
TH – Pulled pork plate, baked beans, coleslaw, sliced peaches, bread
F – Salisbury steak, potatoes w/gravy, peas & carrots, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers
Aug. 8-12
M – Goulash, mixed veggies, bread, frosted strawberry cake
T –Fried fish, w/tartar sauce, potatoes & onion, seasoned greens, hushpuppies
W – Manicotti w/meat sauce, California veggies, garlic bread, blushing pears
TH – Philly Cheesesteak sandwich, fiesta corn salad, tropical fruit, pickle spear
F – Chicken strips w/BBQ sauce, mac & cheese, baked beans, fruit
Aug. 15-19
M – Hot open faced roast beef sandwich, potatoes & gravy, glazed carrots, fruit
T – Cashew chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, raisin oatmeal cookie
W – Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad w/ranch, orange Zephyr whip
TH – Chicken jambalaya, pinto beans, cornbread, mandarin oranges
F – Sausage on bun w/mustard, German potato salad, cinnamon applesauce, red velvet cake
Aug. 22-26
M – Pork carnitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, sherbet
T – Italian chicken bake, seasoned carrots, tossed salad w/dressing, vanilla icecream
W – Cheeseburger w/lett/tom/pickle/onion, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit
TH – Chef salad w/diced ham, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese & croutons, ranch dressing, melon
F – Chipotle chicken sandwich, lett/tom/pickle/onion, corn nuggets, fruit
Aug. 29-31
M – Cajun chicken, dirty rice, seasoned greens, beans, roll
T – Teriyaki beef w/onion & peppers, fluffy rice, peas, Asian salad
W – Pork fritter w/cream gravy, potatoes w/gravy, Tuscan veggies, pineapple mandarin orange cake