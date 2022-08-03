Sign in
Siloam Springs early voting annouced

by From Staff Reports | August 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Elections announced the times, dates and locations for early voting in the Siloam Springs Primary Election.

Election Day will be Aug. 9, according to a press release from the Benton County Election Commission. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5 and also on Aug. 8, the release states.

Citizens of Siloam Springs can vote in two locations: the county clerk's office located at 215 E. Central, Suite 217 in Bentonville and the county clerk's office in Siloam Springs located at 707 S. Lincoln St, in Siloam Springs, the release states.

