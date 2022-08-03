Siloam Springs Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week 2022

Siloam Springs Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 7-13, 2022.

Including Kids Day at the market, "Kite Day" featuring the Siloam Springs Public Library, will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 13. Several nonprofit organizations will be joining our weekly vendors and farmers, providing free activities for kids in our community.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.

The Siloam Springs Farmers market began in 1999, and currently hosts an average of 15 farmers and vendors per week, selling a wide variety of products, including beef, pork, seasonal vegetables, handwoven baskets, candles, balms and salves, baked goods, and so much more. This year, we want to celebrate National Farmers Market Week by encouraging customers to continue to support our local farmers and small business vendors each week at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market in Memorial Park.

"We are excited to be celebrating National Farmers Market Week," said Manager Scott Jones. "The SSFM offers a great variety of local farm fresh produce and artisan goods to our community."

"Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don't just happen on their own." said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition Executive Director. "Behind the scenes of every successful farmers market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers market operators across the nation. Join us!"

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits as well as participates in the Double Your Dollar program that allows the market to match what the buyer spends. The Double Your Dollar program also matches Senior Vouchers issued by the Area Agency on Aging. SNAP tokens and the matching funds may be used to purchase eggs, meat, produce, honey, and baked goods all season. Matching funds will be available on opening day! To purchase tokens with your SNAP benefits or match Senior Voucher coupons visit the Market Welcome Station at the Memorial Park concession stand.

The market features Samples of the Season Cooking Demos on the fourth Saturday of each month. Come share a delicious meal created by local chefs, with fresh ingredients from the farmers at the market. The demo will begin at 10 a.m. and samples and recipes will be available at the end of the demo.

This year's Farmers Market events, such as Kids Day at the Market and Samples of the Season Cooking Series, are sponsored by Cobb Vantress, Simmons Foods and Arvest Bank.

The Main Street Siloam Springs staff, as well as its Farmers Market vendors, farmers and volunteers, are excited to see the community at the Outdoor Market this year! Watch our Instagram and Facebook pages @SiloamSpringsFarmersMarket, for more information.