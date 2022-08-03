Tennis teams open season Thursday

Siloam Springs tennis coach Clay Taylor doesn't mince words when it comes to expectations for senior standout Olha Los.

"I think we can win state with her (Los) for sure," Taylor said. "I think she has progressed, even since last season, I don't have any doubts that we will definitely do very, very well in conference, and I don't see any reason why she shouldn't be in the state finals."

Los, who finished third in girls singles in Class 5A in 2021, is returning for her senior season as the Siloam Springs tennis teams open their season this week. The Lady Panthers and Panthers play Bentonville West on Thursday at Memorial Park in Bentonville.

Los, who was a conference champion in doubles as a freshman and sophomore before moving to singles as a junior, leads the returners on the Lady Panthers squad.

"She has worked so hard these past few years, and over the summer she's only gotten better," Taylor said. "I expect to see better than the results we had last year, which were already very good."

As far as improvement from last year, Taylor said Los' skills are already present. It's using those skills to the best of her ability, he said.

"She's a great tennis player," Taylor said. "Has been since I've been the coach, and that's thanks to her parents and Kelly (Junkermann) who's hit with her for years. I really think it's just her finding those times and really playing a chess game and when to play the point out and when to set it up for those winning shots and using her arsenal that she has."

Senior Lauren Naustvik has progressed tremendously and could be the Lady Panthers' No. 2 singles player, Taylor said.

"Lauren's looking great this year," he said.

Juniors Maribel Riley and Ava Anglin could be at the No. 1 doubles spot, while sophomore Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs could also play doubles.

"They're still fairly new," Taylor said. "Last year was their first year even playing tennis. I'm hoping to see big things out of them. They're progressed a ton since last season.

Taylor said the Lady Panthers have a few new players as well.

"Really it's just going to be focusing on the basics with them," he said. "Getting them ready to play the game."

On the boys side, Siloam Springs will open the season a bit down on numbers.

As of this writing, only five boys are on the roster, which is short of the six to field a team score.

"We're struggling on the numbers for boys for sure," Taylor said. "When school starts, I'm going to put out announcements like crazy, trying to get some more boys for the team. Right now we're sitting at five."

Junior Bryan Tran is penciled in at No. 1 singles.

"Bryan's going to be our number one singles for sure," Taylor said. "We're definitely going to be counting on him there."

Junior Ezekiel Becan will fill another big sport, Taylor said.

"Zeke has improved tremendously since last season," Taylor said. "He's going to be a big part of the team as well."

Eliot Posey, another junior, is new to the sport, but has already made strides, Taylor said.

"Eliot has only been playing a little more than a month and he has progressed substantially over that month," Taylor said. "I think he's going to be a very valuable asset to the team as well.

Sophomores Brayden Ratliff and Jadon Gill round out the boys roster.

Following Thursday's match against Bentonville West, the Panthers and Lady Panthers will have two weeks until their next match.

"I was hoping to start our practices a little earlier than what we did, but with the heat, we decided to push it back," Taylor said. "... We haven't had a ton of time, but we'll have a good two weeks after that 'til the next one, so hopefully we'll be a little more ready. It's always good to get some match time in, get them on the court."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Ava Anglin prepares to serve during tennis practice on Wednesday, July 27, at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

