Ward 3, 4 candidates weigh in on issues

Editor's note: The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum on Thursday, July 28, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Ward 2 and Ward 3 candidates, who are on the Aug. 9 ballot, were given the opportunity to answer questions posed by citizens. Candidates for Ward 2 are Mike Henry, Blake Jones and Ken Wiles; and Ward 3 candidates are Carla Creasey, Betsy Blair-Finn and Marla Sappington. Ward 1 candidates Mindy Hunt and James McGuirk are not on the Aug. 9 ballot and did not answer questions but were given three minutes to speak, as well as Ward 4 candidate Lesa Rissler. Due to the amount of information, the Herald-Leader split the story into two parts. The first part focusing on Ward 1 and Ward 2 appeared in Siloam Sunday on July 31 and today's part will focus on Ward 3 and Ward 4 candidates.

Candidates for city director slots were given the chance to answer citizens' questions submitted to the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The forum was hosted by the chamber and moderated by Chamber President Arthur Hulbert. The chamber solicited questions from citizens the week before and three were selected for the candidates to answer.

As the only candidate running for Ward 4, Lesa Rissler is not on the Aug. 9 ballot so she did not get to answer any questions but did get three minutes to speak. Ward 3 Candidate Carla Creasey did not attend the event.

Director Marla Sappington notified the chamber the day of the forum she would be unable to attend but did prepare a statement, which was read by Jenna Hinerman, the economic development coordinator for the chamber.

Questions

The chamber shared the questions with all of the candidates so they could prepare for the forum. All of the questions were submitted by email and no questions were taken from the audience. The questions are as follows:

• What are the issues you feel are most pressing to address in our city? Give some examples of group decision-making you have been involved with and how those experiences could be utilized on the council. Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

• Our citizens enjoy a small-town safe feel with access to large-town amenities. What can the city board do, and you specifically do, to preserve the small-town heritage while addressing issues that come with growth such as high housing costs, infrastructure needs such as streets and drainage, desire for public and private school options and adequately funding the increasing needs of the police and fire departments?

• What specific actions would you recommend to improve access to affordable broadband internet and lower city utility rates?

Each candidate was given two minutes to answer each question.

Ward 3 Candidates

With the absence of Creasey and Sappington, Finn had the floor to herself but was still given only two minutes to answer each question.

Finn said she moved here when she was two-years-old and grew up here, graduating from Siloam Springs High School and then went to college in Oklahoma State and Colorado State and got a degree in occupational therapy. Finn came back to work at Siloam Springs Public Schools as an occupational therapist under Lynn Stephens, she said.

She also said she was obsessed with learning and went back to school in Kansas City, Mo., where she became a chiropractor. Finn said she had planned to moved back but met her husband and stayed in the Kansas City area until he retired from the Kansas City Police Department.

Finn said she became an animal chiropractor and went to teach at the founding animal chiropractic college Options for Animals in Wellsville, Kan. Two years earlier, Finn's husband retired and they moved to Siloam Springs.

"What I like about Siloam a lot, (is) it has so much to offer," Finn said. "The one thing that I love the most is the people."

Lastly, Finn said the city needs to focus on the drainage issues and the streets and also spoke about high utility rates. Finn mentioned a comment made by a city director last year about citizens living within their means as utility rates go up and how it should be the city that lives within its means rather than raising utility rates before her time expired.

Following Finn's introduction, Hinerman read Sappington's prepared statement. In her statement, Sappington referenced a few questions so Hulbert had Hinerman read the statement in its entirety.

In her statement, Sappington apologized for not being there, but she works from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Manna Center and it is extremely busy during the time the forum was scheduled.

Sappington then introduced herself as the current Ward 3 city director and that she and her husband have been married for 41 years and counting. Sappington also said she has two children, who blessed her with five precious grandchildren.

As a member of the city board for the last three and a half years, Sappington said her knowledge of the workings of the city has increased. She also said it took some time to get the feel of her duties on city board.

Sappington said she feels the city has invested time in her and that she needs to continue with another term of service.

"I love Siloam Springs," Sappington said in her statement. "It is a very big part of the person I have become. I have history here. I have family that goes back several generations in this town. I have lived in the same square block all my life and don't plan on moving."

Along with the opening statement, Sappington also took time to provide feedback on the three questions. She said there are several concerns that should be addressed like spending, infrastructure, building projects, codes, drainage and more.

She feels that issues come up in conversation during the meetings are pushed aside until city staff is ready to work on them, Sappington said. Sappington would also like to see the board have a bigger part in planning the agendas and that board goals should be incorporated at least monthly to keep everyone on track.

Sappington said she doesn't like spending for spending's sake.

"Just because something comes in under bid doesn't mean the savings should be spent," Sappington said in her statement.

Regarding city vehicles, Sappington said the city should try to keep vehicles in service as long as they can. She also said the city should not cut code requirements so developers will decide to build here.

"If they don't want to meet our standards they don't need to build here," Sappington said in her statement. "We have allowed this to happen in the past and our citizens are the one who ultimately pay the price."

Sappington also said streets are a priority that is being overlooked and broadband needs competition between service providers.

As for how Sappington would feel about being on the losing side of a 4-3 vote, she said it has happened a few times and she doesn't take any vote personally.

When Hinerman concluded reading Sappington's statement, Finn answered the questions posed by citizens. On the first question, Finn said she feels the city should live within their means and also said the city has a hierarchy, which is the citizens, city board and then the city administrator.

"We answer to the citizens," Finn said. "We need to be transparent with them and they need to be included in every decision."

As for pressing issues, Finn said drainage, wasteful spending and streets are the issues. As an occupational therapist, Finn said she worked as part of a team where they would consider what was best for the patient.

She also collaborated as part of a team at the college she teaches at (Finn said she still teaches at Options for Animals once a month), Finn said.

Finn also said the city should weigh the pros and cons and that information is available online and from the citizens. Regarding the 4-3 vote, Finn said she would get frustrated because she gets passionate about what she fights for, but even if she doesn't win it is important to remain respectful of the directors and of the decision made.

As for the second question, Finn said preserving historic buildings is important. She also said that these buildings need to remain in the city's ownership. Finn cited the old high school built in 1939 because it needed a new roof.

Finn then said the budget and planning appropriately and planning for growth are important.

"We need to stay within the budget, which will allow us to fix infrastructure and make sure first responders can do their job," Finn said. "If there is extra money, what about the concept of coming in under budget instead of going 'Oh here's some extra money, let's go buy something we don't really need,'" Finn said.

Finn also said that instead of hiring consultants, the city should consult its citizens because there may be an expert who can solve the problem already living in Siloam Springs, as well as looking at what other cities have done that has worked.

On the third question regarding broadband, Finn said that could be another source of revenue for the city. Finn also brought up solar power energy, saying that it is something that needs to be addressed and that revenue from broadband would replace anything that was lost due to solar.

Utility rates have been raised every years since 2017 except for last year when Directors David Allen and Rissler let the public know and it was voted down, Finn said.

"I think broadband would be a great option and a great revenue and it could be done at a price that's reasonable for the citizens but still be a money earner for the city," Finn said.

After the questions were answered Finn was given one minute for her closing remarks and gave out her email and phone number out to the audience.

Ward 4

Rissler spoke next for three minutes. Rissler recapped her story written in the newspaper, saying it shows who she is and what she represents. She thanked everyone who voted for her four years ago and who will vote for her now.

"We are all unique as to how we serve the citizens of our amazing community," Rissler said. "For me I find it to be rewarding to meet the citizens where they are at."

Rissler stood in many ditches and streets in different types of weather providing services to the citizens and loved every minute of it, she said.

She appreciates the trust and confidence the citizens have in her, and she thanked all the citizens for taking the time to contribute on the Siloam Springs Citizens Page. She also echoed Finn's statement to rely on citizens for consultation on issues related to the city, Rissler said.

Rissler closed by saying she can be reached individually through her contact information on the city's webpage or by emailing the entire board at [email protected]

In closing Rissler thanked all the candidates running in this year's election.

"It is hard to run," Rissler said. "I am proud of each of you making that decision."

Hulbert then thanked everyone for attending and concluded by telling the audience to stay safe.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jenna Hinerman, the economic development outreach coordinator for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce read responses to the questions emailed by Ward 3 Director Marla Sappington during the candidate forum on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Sappington who is running for reelection was unable to attend the candidate forum due to a work emergency emailed her responses to the three questions to the chamber.

