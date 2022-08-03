Whataburger breaks ground on Siloam Springs location

Siloam Springs civic leaders gathered Thursday at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 16 East and U.S. Highway 412 to break ground on the Siloam Springs Whataburger.

Mayor Judy Nation, City Administrator Phillip Patterson, Arthur Hulbert, the president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and multiple chamber ambassadors came to the groundbreaking event.

Amy Henderson, the field brand development coordinator for Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma Whataburger locations emceed the event. Whataburger representatives Kim Kannarr, regional manager of field marketing; Isabel Saucedo, area coach for the Northwest Arkansas market and Alex Allison, the operating partner for the Siloam Springs store were present.

Also present were "Strike," the mascot for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and "Whataguy," Whataburger's mascot.

"I can't tell you how much we appreciate the warm welcome we've received from this community as we look forward to opening our doors this winter," Henderson said. "We truly want to be your hometown Whataburger. We're proud that what started with a simple dream -- a bigger, better burger -- has grown into a strong and unique brand."

Henderson told the story of how Whataburger got its name and talked about how Whataburger has been around for 70 years and has approximately 900 locations in 14 states.

Saucedo spoke next. She said this fall Whataburger will begin hiring team leaders and team members.

"In addition to serving up our fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange and white stripes to the community," Saucedo said. "This restaurant will also bring (100) new jobs to Siloam Springs."

Saucedo said Whataburger is a gathering place and a family tradition for millions of customers and is an example of pride, care and love to communities Whataburger partners with and serves.

Kannarr was the last speaker from Whataburger. She thanked everyone who came to celebrate the groundbreaking and looks forward to growing the Whataburger Family and serving new customers in Siloam Springs.

"Whataburger supports communities by offering employment and developing leaders from within," Kannarr said. "We're also committed to investing in schools, local nonprofits and initiatives important to the people in our local communities."

Hulbert spoke next saying Whataburger is another example of how Siloam Springs is growing with new business. Not a stranger to Whataburger, Hulbert said he once won a year's supply of Whataburger, allowing him to eat there weekly for 52 weeks.

"I still personally love eating at Whataburger and I have eating there since I was in college over 30 years ago," Hulbert said. "We are very excited to have Whataburger in Siloam Springs and I am confident they will be very successful."

Nation was the final speaker. She said the city is very excited to be here to celebrate Whataburger as one of the newest development projects in Siloam Springs.

"So many people have told me they are more than ready for Whataburger to open," Nation said. "We believe Whataburger fits well in those efforts and we are sure everyone will enjoy them being located here."

After everyone spoke the attendees were treated to breakfast burritos from the Whataburger food truck and then Henderson handed out Whataburger swag and then everyone played Whataburger Plinko to win one of two $50 gift cards.