Arrests and citations

July 25
• Jason Kent Bishop, 39, arrested in connection with hit and run accident; reckless driving; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Jeremy Wayne Elmore, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree; fleeing.
• Teruruia Tongauea Torejak, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Teangang Ienraoi, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Johnny Lee Still, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Linda Jane Woltman, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Timmy Twain Staggers, 55, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; driving while license cancelled, suspended. or revoked.
• Scotty Allen Tush, 56, arrested in connection while probation and parole warrant; failure to appear.
July 26
• Elisa Gomez, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Chad Edward Smith, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Terry L Bradley, 69, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bridgett Dian Pack, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jason Dwayne Pack, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Aaron Moog, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
July 27
• Michael Lee Wright, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Saundra L Johnson, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Whitney Nicole Mullins, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
July 28
• Edwin Humberto Peraza Morales, 28, cited in connection with no drivers license.
• David Allen Cox, 62, cited in connection with failure to appear.
July 29
• Karl Duane Gross, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 22, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.
July 30
• Brandi Michelle Risley, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Edwin Vincente Barrios, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test.
• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; criminal mischief in the first degree; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.
• Jessie Diamond Breeden, 29, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Dakota James Smith, 25, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to maintain control.
July 31
• Douglas Perle Reeves, 63, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Leeroy Latior, 32, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Robert Clinton Wagoner III, 40, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.