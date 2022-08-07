Arrests and citations

July 25

• Jason Kent Bishop, 39, arrested in connection with hit and run accident; reckless driving; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Jeremy Wayne Elmore, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree; fleeing.

• Teruruia Tongauea Torejak, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Teangang Ienraoi, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Johnny Lee Still, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Jane Woltman, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Timmy Twain Staggers, 55, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; driving while license cancelled, suspended. or revoked.

• Scotty Allen Tush, 56, arrested in connection while probation and parole warrant; failure to appear.

July 26

• Elisa Gomez, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chad Edward Smith, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Terry L Bradley, 69, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bridgett Dian Pack, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason Dwayne Pack, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Aaron Moog, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 27

• Michael Lee Wright, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Saundra L Johnson, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Whitney Nicole Mullins, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 28

• Edwin Humberto Peraza Morales, 28, cited in connection with no drivers license.

• David Allen Cox, 62, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 29

• Karl Duane Gross, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 22, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.

July 30

• Brandi Michelle Risley, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Edwin Vincente Barrios, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test.

• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; criminal mischief in the first degree; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.

• Jessie Diamond Breeden, 29, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Dakota James Smith, 25, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to maintain control.

July 31

• Douglas Perle Reeves, 63, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Leeroy Latior, 32, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Robert Clinton Wagoner III, 40, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.