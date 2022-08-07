Bright Futures hosts backpack giveaway and supply distribution event

Spencer Bailey/Siloam Sunday A line of cars is seen outside Siloam Springs Intermediate School during Bright Futures' backpack giveaway and supply distribution event Thursday. The line later went on to be wrapped around the building as volunteers worked in the heat to deliver school supplies to local families.

Spencer Bailey/Siloam Sunday Volunteers representing the Manna Center, a nonprofit in Siloam Springs, hands out folders and other school supplies during Bright Futures' backpack giveaway and supply distribution event Thursday at Siloam Springs Intermediate School.

Spencer Bailey/Siloam Sunday Volunteers pass out tissues, disinfectant wipes and other school supplies during Bright Futures' backpack giveaway and supply distribution event Thursday.

Spencer Bailey/Siloam Sunday Volunteers hand out books to Siloam Springs families during Bright Future's backpack giveaway and supply distribution event Thursday at Siloam Springs Intermediate School.

Spencer Bailey/Siloam Sunday Racks of brand new backpacks wait to be filled by volunteers during Bright Futures' backpack giveaway and supply distribution event Thursday at Siloam Springs Intermediate School.

Spencer Bailey/Siloam Sunday Tiffany Hansen, the leader of Bright Futures, explains to volunteers how to work the backpack giveaway Thursday. The initiative, housed in Siloam Springs Intermediate School, is dedicated to identifying and meeting student needs in the district, including supplying school supplies for those that may not be able to afford it.

By Spencer Bailey

Staff Writer n [email protected]

