Citizens, directors weigh in on Mission Hill subdivision

Citizens spoke about the effects construction of the Mission Hills subdivision is having on their properties during the city board meeting Tuesday.

The citizens' comments came as city directors voted on Resolution 48-22 regarding the final plat development permit for the first phase of the Mission Hills addition, located at 14505 Country Club Road.

Following comments from both citizens and directors the resolution passed in a vote of 6-0 with Director David Allen absent.

During the public comment portion, two citizens, Charles Yancey and Jeff Farmer, spoke about different issues relating to the Mission Hills construction. Yancey spoke about the drainage problems with water flowing onto his property.

"Every time it rains, I've got to buy water to drink, I've got to buy ice, and we've got to scrub our plumbing fixtures a whole lot more often," Yancey said.

A third citizen, Tim Howard, who lives in the neighboring Endura Park, asked if Mission Hills' lot line will line up with Endura Park's lot line and questioned who maintains a small bar ditch between the properties.

Senior Planner Ben Rhoads did say that there will not be a gap or ditch between the properties and that there would be one fence line between the rear yard of Mission Hills, which would match up with Endura Park.

Yancey said he was curious to know what the developer was going to do about retaining or diverting the water so it doesn't come on his property.

Farmer said he wanted the Rausch Coleman representative to reiterate what they are going to do about the privacy fences in the new developments and to confirm that only single family homes will be built in Mission Hills.

"I just want to make sure they're just talking about single family homes per lot and not sneaking in some type of duplex that they stack on top of each other," Farmer said. "Next thing you know we have a building three-story high down just across the fence from my home."

David Ewing, the representative from Rausch Coleman, said he just heard of Yancey's concern and had already met with Farmer.

Ewing said as far as the drainage is concerned, his engineers have made the calculations and worked with the city engineer to ensure there is no more water coming off the site at peak flows than there was pre-development.

"It's funneled into two detention ponds that are dry ponds to gather the water and it's much slower draining it out," Ewing said.

Ewing also said Kevin Moore, an engineer from the city, had gotten into the detention structure and Ewing said he would help to keep the water going and flowing better during storm events. Ewing also assured Farmer that the developer is only planning to build single family homes.

"There would be 120 (homes) in total," Ewing said.

When Resolution 48-22 was presented on the consent agenda, it was pulled off by Directors Mindy Hunt and Marla Sappington.

Hunt said she pulled the resolution because she wanted to make sure Farmer and Yancey's questions were answered. Hunt then spoke about drainage, referencing the final plat development permit for Carley Crossing, which was also pulled from the consent agenda.

The preliminary drainage report for the current phase of Carley Crossing includes one detention basin on the northeast property line, which was oversized to reduce peak flows to below pre-development levels and will have a water quality feature built in to slowly release the first inch of rain, Hunt said reading an excerpt from the memo for the Carley Crossing resolution.

"I know that drainage is an issue," Hunt said. "I've stood in six inches of water and mud in the back of people's yards. We've heard about drainage being an issue for so many people around the town."

Hunt said she read the statement from the Carley Crossing because the oversized basin used for that subdivision made Hunt think that perhaps the basin needed to be bigger, and that to Hunt was a good thing.

Sappington's reason was that Ewing said there would be 120 houses, while the staff report on Resolution 48-22 states that there will only be 65 homes built.

Ewing said he misspoke and that the neighborhood will have 120 homes, but the current permit is only for Phase I, which will have 65 homes.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson asked Moore to talk about the drainage issue.

Moore said about half of the homes for the first phase will drain into the detention pond on the northeast of the property, and the other half is going to drain into the southeast pond as well as portions of Phase II.

"What we see here on the west because of the elevation difference it's not enough to get over to the detention ponds," Moore said. "So they have reduced the amount of area that is flowing directly offsite to make up for that."

Moore also said a portion of these lots will drain north, and there is an old spiral metal culvert under Songbird Lane and the back half of the lots will drain across Yancey's property.

He also said because of the clay in the soil a lot of construction projects will see excess runoff from what the final result will be.

