District hosts annual Back to School Breakfast

Siloam Springs High School hosted the district's annual Back to School Breakfast on Thursday to reunite current staff and faculty, welcome in the new ones and prepare for the fast-approaching school year.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins said that the anticipation is building throughout the district.

"The staff seemed to be upbeat at the Back to School Breakfast and Back to School Conference today," Wiggins said. "I believe they are excited to start what we hope will be a more 'normal' school year."

He continued, saying, "We are welcoming a large group of new staff members this year. They seem to be excited to be working in Siloam Springs and eager to welcome kids on August 15th."

Wiggins said that events like this are important for acquainting the current teachers with the new ones.

"Our veteran teachers will welcome the new ones, mentor them, and help them get acclimated to our district's procedures and expectations," he said.

He also noted that it's important for keeping morale up.

"It is always nice to be around educators when they get back together after a summer," Wiggins said. "It is a little like a family reunion with everyone talking, laughing, hugging, and catching up."

The event, which was hosted by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Hight Jackson Associates, Alternative Design, Simmons Foods, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, Sam's Furniture and Ozark Guidance, featured a game of Catchphrase/charades and door prizes for teachers.

Ultimately, the event helped usher in a refreshing start to the school year that has been absent the past few years due to Covid-19.

"I am happy to be starting this school year focused on kids and education," said Wiggins. "It seems we have been forced to split our focus on other stuff over the last couple of years that had little to do with teaching kids."

Courtesy of Siloam Springs School District Southside principal Josh Killian, Intermediate principal Amy Hufford and Allen Elementary principal Michelle Paden pass out name tags during the Back to School Breakfast event.

