Golfers compete in Mountain Home tourney

The Siloam Springs boys golf team finished 12th Monday and Tuesday at the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational held at Big Creek Golf & Athletic Club in Mountain Home.

Siloam Springs finished with a two-day team score of 852. The Panthers shot a count-four score of 413 on Monday and 439 on Tuesday.

A.J. Moore placed 28th overall with a two-day total of 191 to lead Siloam Springs, carding a 96 on Monday and a 95 on Tuesday. Will Van Asche shot 215, while Nate Vachon was at 222, Cam Blackfox 225 and Landon Pool 256.

Rogers won the event with a two-day score of 630, followed by Van Buren 664, Mountain Home Blue 724, Russellville 731, Harrison 745, Greenwood 756, Berryville 761, Clarksville 778, Shiloh Christian 783, Melbourne 816, Mountain Home Gold 838 and Siloam Springs 852. Greenbrier shot 340 on Monday but didn't field a score on Tuesday, according to the tournament results.

Noah Abington of Russellville shot a two-day score of 150 to earn medalist honors, while Jacob Peetoom and Jack Scudder of Rogers were second and third at 153 and 157, respectively.

The Siloam Springs girls didn't field enough players for a two-day team score.

The Lady Panthers had two players -- Reese Sutulovich and Brooke Ross -- play both rounds on Monday and Tuesday. Sutulovich shot a two-day total of 264 and Ross shot 266.

Baylee Morris shot a 118 on the second day.

Siloam Springs versus Rogers Heritage

The Siloam Springs golf teams competed against Rogers Heritage on Thursday at The Links at Rainbow Curve Golf & Country Club in Bentonville

Heritage won the boys match 190-214.

A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with a 48, while Landon Pool shot 52, Will Van Asche 54, Cam Blackfox 60 and Corbin Crook 74.

Aaron Day led Heritage with a 41, while Kale Berens and Luke Hanke each shot 48.

Heritage won the girls match 132-201.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with a 55, while Bailey Church shot 69 and Jasmin Labitad 77.

Maggie Nickel and Aubri Marten each shot 41 to lead Heritage.