New SSHS principal Karin Miller ready for challenge

For Karin Miller, Siloam Springs High School's new principal, this is the newest challenge in a long journey through the world of education.

"This is my 25th year in education," said Miller. "I was the assistant principal for the last year at Bentonville West. Prior to that, I was assistant principal at Neosho High School, in Missouri, for four years."

Despite almost half a decade in administrative roles, her experience goes far beyond that.

"Before my years as a principal and assistant principal, I was a high school English teacher for 11 years at Neosho (Missouri) High School. I also taught high school English at Diamond High School in Missouri for seven years," said Miller.

The principal also recently wrapped up her own educational journey, completing a doctoral program in Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Instruction.

"I earned my doctorate in April 2021 from Evangel University in Springfield," said Miller. "It was a great program."

Miller said she was drawn to Siloam Springs School District because she wanted a challenge.

"I wanted to move to a new role in a new district because I love challenges and I was ready for challenges, and I'm ready to see what I can do," she said.

A driving force of her decision were the good things she heard about the district.

"Everything I've heard about Siloam Springs, from the community to the high school to the district, is positive," she said. "I have heard nothing but positive things, nothing negative, and I love that. I love the positive vibe that the community and the district have. I am very excited to be here and to work here."

Ultimately, she says that her goal is to help the kids and to care for them.

"My goal is to help every kid grow," she said. "That's not just my goal, but my team's goal. We want to help them grow, wherever they are."

Miller also says that her family is very important to her, and she trusts them for support in this new era.

"I have been married to my husband Dustin for 31 years," she said. "He's a retired art teacher, as well as an adjunct art teacher for Crowder College in Neosho, so he's also in education." Miller also has two adult children.

As the new school year is about to begin, Miller said she is ready.

"We want to take it back to learning and being compassionate, while not letting anyone slip through the cracks," she said. "I feel prepared, and I'm excited to work toward that goal."