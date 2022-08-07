Siloam Sunday obituaries for Aug. 7, 2022

Burton Elliott

Dr. Burton Lamar Elliott, 91, died on August 3, 2022 at home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burton was born on October 7, 1930 in Ripley, Mississippi to Van Elliott and Lillian Taylor.

Burton led a life in service of others and felt it was his duty to serve his country, his community, and those less fortunate. A 1948 graduate of Charleston High School, Burton studied at Fort Smith Junior College on a basketball scholarship. He served as a sergeant in charge of radio communications in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon completion of his military service, Burton devoted his life to improving the lives of others across the state. He enrolled in the University of Arkansas where he earned Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees in education. His philosophy on education was simple: "We need what's best for the kids." Through years of coaching, teaching science, and leading schools as principal, Dr. Elliott fostered a system that believed in kids. In the words of a student, he created an environment that gave students dreams and the support to pursue them. After leading the Siloam Springs school district for 14 years as superintendent, he was named the Director of Education for the state of Arkansas under Governor Bill Clinton. In later years, he worked with the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and finally as the Director of the Northwest Arkansas Educational Cooperative, retiring in 2006.

During his career, Burton served on the Siloam Springs Hospital Board, as President of the Chamber of Commerce, and as President of the Kiwanis Club. He was selected as Superintendent of the Year for the state of Arkansas in 1989.

Burton was an avid outdoorsman, loving nothing more than an early morning on Beaver Lake or teaching his grandchildren how to use a cane pole in the backyard creek. He and wife Beverly travelled extensively, enjoying sunsets over the Pacific in Cabo San Lucas, banding hummingbirds at Cook's Lake in east Arkansas, and watching whales breach in Alaska. He was a loving husband and father that cared deeply for those less fortunate, often stopping to help those in trouble and providing food and clothing for those hungry or cold. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving, generous, loyal, and caring person. He will be greatly missed.

Burton is survived by his wife, Dr. Beverly Reed Elliott of Fayetteville; son, David Elliott and wife Brenda of Fayetteville; bonus children, Kimberly Reynolds and husband Tom, Katherine Dees and husband Todd, J.R. Reed and wife Leslie; and grandchildren Catlyn Elliott, Lauren Schallhorn and husband John, Amber Reynolds, Alex Reynolds, Samantha Dees, Zachary Dees, Austin Dees, Evan Reed, Addison Reed, and Amelia Reed.

He is also survived by his siblings, Wayne Elliott and wife Pam of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Naomi Martine of Charleston, Arkansas, and sister-in-law Doris Elliott of St. Louis, Missouri. Burton was preceded in death by his first wife, Willie Elliott; son, Burton Timothy Elliott; and brother, Donald Elliott.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13 at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville. There will be a private burial at Fayetteville National Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville.

PAID OBITUARY

Don Honea

Don Honea, 81, of Summers, Arkansas, passed away, having succumb to the effects of COPD on August 3, 2022, in the arms of his family in Weddington, Arkansas.

Don was born September 17, 1940, to parents Elmer and Geneva Honea in El Dorado, Arkansas. On February 3, 1961, he married his wife Jannette, and they raised three sons together.

Throughout his life, Don spent his time fishing and serving the Lord as deacon at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. He will be remembered for the spiritual guidance and honesty he led his family with. He lived by example, teaching his sons to work hard and love family. He was always up for some woodwork, or ATV rides and card games with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Jannette, of the home; three sons, Jimmy Lee Honea and wife Mary of Summers, Arkansas, Joel Alan Honea of Republic, Missouri, and Justin Don Honea and wife Stacy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; one brother, Tommy Honea and wife Linda; and three grandchildren, Coleman Honea, Makaley Honea, and Pippa Honea, and one step-grandson, Brian Hargis.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Beckett Honea.

A private burial will be held at Weddington Cemetery.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs has been entrusted with the arrangements.

PAID OBITUARY